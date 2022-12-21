Using Degen Lounge Casino Is Safe And Legit

(CTN News) – At the end of 2022, Degen Lounge will launch its first casino and sportsbook. Offering a Web 3.0 gambling approach, it is active in the crypto world.

Web 3.0 technology eliminates the need to create a separate casino account. You can use one of the crypto wallets on the platform, connect it to it, and start gambling immediately.

Among its many features are a wide selection of games, a high withdrawal fee, a welcome bonus, and a lot more. Providing a safe and secure gaming experience, Degen Lounge is one of the most legitimate online casinos today. Additionally, most Degen games are mathematically fair.

Atmosphere and features of Degen Lounge Casino

Check out some of the key features that make Degen Lounge a legit and safe option for online gambling.

Licensing

Among cryptocurrency gambling sites, Degen Lounge Casino is licensed by the Curaçao eGaming Commission.

Crypto gambling sites have not yet been granted reputable licensing despite theoretically better licensing being available in the online gambling industry.

Space for games

Degen Lounge’s casino lobby is divided into several sections. I really enjoy using it because of this. Links are provided for all popular titles, including slots and live casino games.

On the list of game providers, you will find more than 50 different software companies. Slot titles make up most of them. In addition, Evolution and Pragmatic Play Live provide live dealers.

Methods of payment

Metamask is one of the crypto wallets that users can use to play at Degen Lounge. The site supports dozens of different crypto assets for gambling.

Wagering requirements for the platform are 1x. You may be required to wager your deposit three times before you can request a withdrawal at some casinos, so the 1x rule seems reasonable.

Before making a withdrawal, players must play through their active deposits once. Anti-money laundering practices dictate this procedure. All fees and taxes related to a player’s winnings must be paid according to the laws in the jurisdiction where he or she resides.

Prior to requesting a withdrawal, the network should confirm it at least once. Casinos use this policy to prevent double spending.

Conditions of the bonus

Casino players who connect their wallets will receive a 100 USD bonus. You will receive your bonus in your account wallet under the symbol ‘USDo‘ when you claim the bonus.

Withdraw USDo to a regular USD wallet when you’ve met the 50x wagering requirement. A withdrawal will zero out your USDo credit balance. Bets placed using the bonus USDo are subject to a maximum bet limit. Over the bet limit, your bet will be rejected.

Incentives

For Degen Lounge players, three promotions are available:

Ethnicity

Rewards for leveling up

The rakeback

Anonymity and KYC

Listed below are the restricted areas for Curacao-licensed casinos.

Any time the casino requests KYC verification, it will do so. Most Curacao gambling sites follow this policy. If you don’t gamble with large amounts, you don’t need to provide KYC.

Nevertheless, be prepared to provide the documents if you are a powerful player or win significant amounts.

Degen Lounge Casino reserves the right to verify your identity. Refusal of a withdrawal can be caused by incomplete or false Personal Data. A withdrawal should be paid out within one hour. Withdrawals may take longer in some cases.

Using a VPN

If you will not violate any of the casino’s restrictions regarding restricted territories, you can use a VPN to play.

