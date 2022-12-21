Christmas Eye Care Savings With Feel Good Contacts

(CTN News) – The online eye care retailer, Feel Good Contacts, which offers some of the most competitive prices on all their products online, is delighted to announce its upcoming Christmas sale.

This sale will save customers up to 70% on everything on their entire website.

In conjunction with the sale, customers will be able to purchase contact lenses, designer sunglasses, prescription glasses, and eye care products at unbelievable prices.

The sale includes all the top brands in contact lenses that Feel Good Contacts stocks, such as Avue, Freshlook or Bausch & Lomb for contacts lenses as well as designer labels such as Ray-Ban, Le Specs and Emporia Armani for designer Eye Care.

Feel Good Contacts offers products for up to 50% less than you would find on the street. Therefore, high street, so customers can save money all year long when they choose Feel Good Contacts.

However, the seasonal sale will run between 25th and 30th December, providing further reductions. During the holiday season, this would be the ideal opportunity for customers to purchase stocking fillers and gifts for their loved ones.

Until the end of this period, customers can still enjoy the price match guarantee offered by Feel Good Contacts during this period.

It does guarantee that if you find the same product for less elsewhere, Feel Well Contacts will match that price.

This will ensure that shoppers always get the most competitive price on the Feel Good Contacts website no matter where they find it.

Feel Good Reward Points are an additional way that customers can spend now and save later as a result of the Feel Good Reward Points program.

Every time a customer makes an order, the scheme allows them to earn points for it, which can be redeemed for money off on future orders in the future.

It is also possible for first-time users of the site to take advantage of a generous discount as a welcome gift when they sign up.

All Feel Good Contacts Eye Care customers can order up to 11:59pm on 21st December, which will ensure that orders placed by 11:59pm on 21st December can be guaranteed to be delivered on the same day, the following day, or even fast in time for Christmas.

This is a testament to the company’s commitment to providing affordable and easily accessible eye care.

You may also opt to use the Click and Collect service that Feel Good Contacts offers for London-based customers.

Using this service, our customers are able to pick up their orders from our North-West London HQ within an hour of placing their order.

What is the best eye care?

Eye Care Tips Get regular exercise.

Wear sunglasses.

Wear protective eye wear.

Avoid smoking.

Know your family medical history.

Know your other risk factors.

If you wear contacts, take steps to prevent eye infections.

Give your eyes a rest.

