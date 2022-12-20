Connect with us

Business

Social Media Shopping: Is It Safe?
Advertisement

Business

Homebuilder Sentiment Drops For The 12th Consecutive Month, But a Bottom May Be In Sight

Business

RLX Technology Call Options (NYSE:RLX) Are Being Purchased In High Volume

Business

Samsung Holds Global Strategy Meeting Despite Business Uncertainty

Business

Bank Of France Predicts France Will Avoid Recession In 2022

Business

BookingCom Predicts The Metaverse Will Influence Travel Decisions In 2023

Business

Thailand's Economy Recovering Despite US Fed Rate Increase

Business

Income vs Total Return in 2023 - Mulland Fraser Explains

Tech Business

Elon Musk Re-Activates Journalists' Twitter Accounts

Business

Wall Street Layoffs Thousand's as US Economy Tanks

Tech Business

Elon Musk's Suspension Of Journalists Exacerbates Global Conflict

Business

Can I Get a Car Loan With Poor Credit?

Business

I Tested Disney Plus With Ads, But There's a Catch

Business

GM Cruise's Autonomous Driving System Is Being Probed By The U.S.

Business

100 Starbucks Stores Are On Strike For 3 Days

Business

Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried Files A New Bail Application After Losing The Initial One: Source

Tech Business

Elon Musk Suspends Journalists Accounts On Twitter

Business News

California Voted To Approve Plan For Carbon Neutrality Roadmap By 2045

Business

Additional Consumable Coverage for Acko Bike Insurance

Business

Why A VIN Lookup Is A Must Before Buying A Car?

Business

Social Media Shopping: Is It Safe?

Published

2 mins ago

on

Social Media Shopping: Is It Safe?

(CTN News) – The social media landscape is constantly evolving. Business accounts that allow businesses to offer shops are one of the biggest recent developments.

The next time you scroll through your feed, you may see something you like and be able to purchase it.

Putting sensitive information online should always be handled with caution. If you use Facebook or Instagram, you may wonder if it’s really safe to put your credit card number in.

Before you shop on social media, you should know some basic things about their payment platforms.

When shopping on social media, avoid giving out too much information

Your payment information is generally protected when shopping on social media. To prevent card numbers from being stolen, social media platforms with their own checkout systems encrypt payment information. Purchase protection policies cover buyers if a merchant does not fulfill an order.

Please keep in mind that those policies only apply if you purchase on the social network. The purchase protection doesn’t apply if you make the purchase through a merchant’s website.

In addition to these protections, you can also take these additional measures to ensure your security:

Links sponsored by our sponsors

These 40 dated décor trends scream ‘senior’

  • Online shopping should always be done with a credit card. You can dispute the transaction if the merchant isn’t helpful with your order.

  • Make use of a virtual credit card number. There are several popular credit cards that allow you to generate a temporary card number instead of providing your actual card number. You can also use virtual cards online if you don’t have a card that offers this.

Additionally, social media networks sell user data to advertisers. By shopping on social networks, you provide them with more information about your spending and shopping habits.

Use their shopping services if you are concerned about these networks collecting too much information about you.

Beware of fakes and shabby products

There are a few scams that are particularly common on social media shopping platforms.

First, counterfeit products. As you might expect, these are prohibited. In spite of this, social networks do not always succeed in keeping fake items off their shopping platforms.

Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok have received numerous complaints about fake goods this year.

Low-quality products are another frequent complaint. So-called boutiques on Instagram, for example, often resell cheap items purchased from Chinese fast fashion brands like Shein.

Customers who are dissatisfied with their purchases have no recourse in these stores, either.
Interest is waived on top credit cards until 2024

This top balance transfer credit card offers 0% intro APR for 21 months if you have credit card debt! In addition, there is no annual fee. To help you get control of your debt, our experts rate this card as a top choice.

In keeping with the Golden Rule, we refrain from reviewing, approving, or endorsing advertisers’ products in advance. Ascent does not cover all market offers. Ascent’s editorial content is created by a different analyst team than that of The Motley Fool.

SEE ALSO:

RLX Technology Call Options (NYSE:RLX) Are Being Purchased In High Volume

Samsung Holds Global Strategy Meeting Despite Business Uncertainty

BookingCom Predicts The Metaverse Will Influence Travel Decisions In 2023
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

buy fifa coins