(CTN News) – Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor of the United Kingdom, is apparently considering the widespread sale of Bitcoin to solve the “black hole” in the nation’s public budget, as reported by the British newspaper The Telegraph.

This move is in response to the fact that the “black hole” has been a problem for the nation’s budget. The estimated value of the cryptocurrencies in custody is approximately $6.7 billion, equivalent to more than $5 billion.

The financial situation of the United Kingdom government, which is now in the process of balancing the accounts as a result of slow economic growth and rising borrowing rates, may be greatly improved as a result of this decision.Having said that, at what expenditure?

Bitcoins seized and their creators

The government of the United Kingdom alone holds at least 61,000 Bitcoins in reserve. In 2018, an investigation into a Ponzi fraud in China led to the seizure of a significant portion of this stash.

It is estimated that the value of these holdings was roughly 300 million pounds at the time of the seizure, but due to the quick increase in the price of Bitcoin, its worth has subsequently increased to well over five billion pounds.

It was determined that several individuals, including Jian Wen, who had previously been incarcerated for her involvement in coordinating money transfers related to large fraud, were connected to the actions of money laundering that were associated with the Bitcoins that were captured.

Aspects of the sales situation are enabling the transaction.

Increasing amounts of pressure are being put on the Treasury of the United Kingdom to resolve a budget deficit that, according to analysts, could be greater than twenty billion pounds.

The ongoing inflation and relatively high interest rates have made it increasingly important to find new sources of income. This necessity has become increasingly urgent as a result of the sustained inflation.

The potential advantages of Bitcoin are being considered as an opportunity to prevent future tax rises or budget cuts, both of which are highly difficult political issues to resolve.

However, there are ongoing legal issues involved with the recovery of monies for victims of Ponzi schemes. This is especially true for victims who are based in other countries or whose identities are difficult to establish independently.

Additionally, some financial professionals caution against a quick sell-off, noting the historic gold sales that occurred during Gordon Brown’s stint as Chancellor.

According to these experts, holding on to assets that are prone to price fluctuations could result in either abrupt losses or lost profits in the event that prices drop from their current levels.

Although a number of members of parliament have proposed that the United Kingdom investigate the possibility of establishing a national Bitcoin reserve, the strategy taken by the government continues to be centered on the liquidation of assets rather than the retention of speculative holdings.

When discussing cryptocurrency exchange as a financial resource.

The term “opportunity cost” refers to the perspective of countries that are not the United Kingdom. As a means of regaining control of their economies or recouping funds from criminal proceedings, several countries have sold their cryptocurrency holdings that were seized by the government or law enforcement.

The United States Marshals Service put up for auction a significant quantity of Bitcoin seized due to illicit activity, with the Silk Road case being the most well-known example. During the period from 2014 to 2021, more than 185,000 Bitcoins were sold at prices ranging from $300 to $19,000 per unit.

If the government of the United States had chosen to keep the bitcoins rather than get rid of them, their value would have been greater than $21 billion at the present time.

Up to this point, Reeves has maintained an inconsistent record, and a significant number of people have referred to her as the most immoral chancellor in the history of modern times. The sale of the bitcoins that Britain has seized may be her most serious mistake to date.

This is because it comes at a time when nation-states are considering the accumulation of Bitcoin to strengthen their sovereignty and protect themselves from inflation, and when El Salvador’s profits from Bitcoin are estimated to exceed $430 million.

