(CTN News) – As Travis Pastrana takes his completely ridiculous, 862-horsepower Subaru GL Wagon from the beaches of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to all levels of hoonerie in Hoonigan’s Gymkhana 2022, he undergoes all kinds of crazy situations.

Do you have fighter jets? Yes, that’s correct. There are 3000-horsepower Chevrolet El Caminos on the market right now? It’s a check.

What’s more hazardous than grinding on top of concrete highway divides like a skateboard? Yes, of course.

He jumps across a bridge and over a helicopter without blinking an eye, and he does it without hesitation.

During the year 2008, the internet was given the opportunity to take a closer look inside the wild interworkings of the mind of rally-star Ken Block, co-founder of DC Shoes and rally-star himself.

In the same way that his viral Gymkhana videos left their primordial tire marks on abandoned runways, so too did the insanity of the stunts grow with each passing video.

After actually dropping 1400 hp worth of Hoonicorn Mustang past the last few bits of granite on Pikes Peak Mountain in a 2006 Subaru WRX STI while doing donuts around a Segway rider, I eventually progressed to hanging my car over 1400 hp worth of Hoonicorn Mustang.

Continuing the series, you can see rally champ Travis Pastrana driving a Subaru GL wagon powered by 862-horsepower in the picture above.

In the newest episode of Travis Pastrana Gymkhana series, which now has 12 episodes in total, Travis Pastrana Gymkhana 2022 had to pile on the crazy to top the Electrikhana Audi S1 video filmed in Las Vegas earlier this year, and it certainly did so.

There is a state in the US Travis Pastrana that is just as crazy as the ideas the Hoonigan team has come up with: Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Hoonigan team found the right locale for their tire-burning antics here.

It has been a long time since we heard the glorious bellow of burned hydrocarbons. Monster trucks, fighter jets, jet skis, as well as 160-mph jumps with Travis Pastrana Family Huckster wagon are among the ingredients that will make Gymkhana 2022 such a memorable event.

It seems that even the Florida boat fans get involved this time around when it comes to the game. There were also a few old friends who were invited by Daredevil to the party.

During a cameo appearance by YouTuber Cleetus McFarland and his 3000-hp Chevy El Camino, Monster Jam’s Sun-Va-Digger driver Ryan Anderson dials up the crazy with help from his driver’s 3000-hp Chevy El Camino.

What is Travis Pastrana known for?

As his NBC bio reads, Pastrana “has won championships in both two-wheel and four-wheel competitions with a career encompassing freestyle motocross, motocross, supercross, rally car racing, NASCAR, and off-road.” And per Biography, Pastrana’s been an X Games fixture, having won 11 gold medals across several disciplines.

SEE ALSO:

12% Of BuzzFeed’s Workforce Is Being Cut