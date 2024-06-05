The Bitcoin ETF Is Now Available In Thailand, Proving Its ‘Staying Power’

(CTN News) – A recent regulatory judgment in Thailand serves as evidence that exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest in spot Bitcoin are gaining popularity worldwide. This assertion is adequately corroborated by the fact that the ruling was obtained.

Despite the fact that their quantities have recently decreased, these products have experienced substantial inflows since the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the United States granted them a license in January. This is despite the fact that their quantities have declined significantly. This is the case, despite the fact that their volumes have been declining recently.

Thailand has become the first country to establish a Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF).

The ONE Bitcoin ETF Fund, which is administered by One Asset Management (ONEAM), has been reportedly approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Thailand. There has been publication of this information.

The exchange-traded fund (ETF) is typically unavailable to average investors because it is a component of the Unhedged fund, which is accessible through ONEAM. The fund would allocate investments to eleven of the most successful funds in the globe, which are located in the United States and Hong Kong. This would not only enhance the fund’s liquidity, but it would also enhance its safety.

Furthermore, it would guarantee that its coin storage policy is consistent with the international standards that are currently in effect.

Pote Harinasuta, the Chief Executive Officer of ONEAM, conveyed his satisfaction with the approval and referred to the product as a viable alternative to other financial assets. He also expressed his satisfaction with the approbation he had received. He considered it to be a critical advantage that it enabled investors to effectively mitigate investment risks and diversify their holdings.

Thailand has become the second Asian jurisdiction to sanction an exchange-traded fund (ETF) composed of spot Bitcoin as a consequence of this certification. Thailand has been granted approval during this interim period, as evidenced by this clearance.

In April, the regulatory authorities in Hong Kong granted authorization to numerous exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that are founded on Ethereum and Bitcoin. Furthermore, authority to operate was granted to these ETFs.

Despite the fact that these products have encountered difficulty in achieving volume, a number of Asian authorities have maintained a persistent interest in the introduction of products that are comparable to these for their respective populations.

What is the precise meaning of the term “staying power”?

Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) domiciled in the United States have exhibited net inflows for fifteen consecutive days, according to Eric Balchunas, a senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg. This revelation was based on data obtained from Bloomberg Intelligence. This information was obtained from Bloomberg Intelligence via their website.

The total quantity of money invested in these exchange-traded funds (ETFs) over the previous month was the only exchange-traded fund (ETF) that lagged behind these exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were not even close.

Approximately $14 billion in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have been invested in Bitcoin to this point in the year. This is the total sum of money that has been invested in Bitcoin.

The present run is evidence of the “staying power” of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), according to Balchunas. He noted that there have been periods of time in recent times when there have been no flows or outflows. This is despite the fact that there have been periods of time during which there have been no fluxes or outflows.

More specifically, the 15-day streak is the second-longest positive stretch since the ETFs began trading in January, when they experienced 17 consecutive inflows.

This is the second-longest positive streak since the trading began. This is the second-longest positive trend that has transpired since the commencement of trade. It is imperative that you do not overlook this subject, as it is of paramount significance.

