China’s BYD Shares Fall 8% as the EV Company Reduces Prices.

(CTN News) – The BYD price cuts announced by China’s electric vehicle sector on May 23 sparked an unfavourable reaction from investors, resulting in a plunge in BYD shares by up to 8.25% on Monday.

The drop occurred after investors analysed the data provided to them. When investors began to study the newly required price reduction, the stock’s price fell. When their previous week’s record-high performance is considered, the figures indicate that they experienced a sudden and significant decline in efficiency.

According to an announcement issued on China’s social media network Weibo, the business will provide considerable price discounts on 22 different electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles throughout June. The corporation’s efforts will make the announcement easier to make.

BYD immediately posted the news on Weibo.

Under the BYD revised pricing system, the Seagull hatchback is now priced at 55,800 Chinese yuan, a 20% reduction from the previous structure. This amount is presently worth roughly $7,780 USD at the current exchange rate.

The Seal dual-motor hybrid vehicle’s price has been reduced by 34%, bringing the total to 102,800 yuan. Data suggests a reduction in prices. It is the Chinese government’s job to ensure that both of these areas continue to develop.

The automaker’s statement earlier this year that the frequency of pricing changes had increased is symptomatic of a current trend. When the Han sedan and Tang SUV were first debuted, the business was able to lower their prices by 10.35% and 14.3%, respectively, compared to their predecessors.

These BYD prices were significantly fairer than those for previous versions. According to Citi analysts’ estimations, the number of customers who visited BYD dealerships on May 24th and 25th increased by 30 to 40% as a direct result of the company’s price decrease.

This happens when compared to the previous weekend. It is terrific news since it means that more people will shop at dealerships. The expected expansion would occur between the 24th and 25th of May.

Customers are returning to the dealership’s showrooms in higher numbers than ever before as a result of this adjustment. Monday marked the start of a downward trend in the stock prices of several Chinese vehicle makers.

This BYD occurred as a result of investors growing concerned about the increased amount of competition in the sector, as well as the possibility of a price war within the business. Investors’ concerns about each of these issues have contributed to the negative trend.

Investors’ collective sector fears drove this decision.

During the most recent trading session, Geely Automobile’s shares declined 7.29 per cent, while shares of Great Wall Motor Co. fell 2.94 per cent and shares of Li Auto fell 4.93 per cent. Geely Automobile was hit the most by the company’s financial loss.

Geely Automobile had a higher trading volume than the two corporations listed below combined. Geely Automobile lost more money than any of the other companies, making it the company with the largest loss. On the other side, during the investing period, their stock’s value decreased by 4.19 per cent.

Even if Citi analysts are concerned that BYD’s price cuts will cause its competitors to lose market share, they have no need to be concerned. This is because they show no signs of fear in response to the potential threat.

In a letter dated May 26th, industry professionals predicted “robust sales growth” for new energy vehicle firms with prices less than 200,000 Chinese yuan. The letter outlined all these forecasts. It is worth noting that I included this specific piece of information in the memo. Indeed, the analysts wrote the piece.

The memo also included the expectations outlined in the paper, which was an extra bonus. There is a strong likelihood that the statement “Competition remains relatively mild” will shed light on this issue. Attempting to find an explanation is possible.

