Business

Thailand Post Issues Emergency Measures in Response to Ongoing Floods

Jeff Tomas
Jeff Tomas - Freelance Journalist
Thailand Post Issues Emergency Measures

BANGKOK— Thailand Post has announced emergency measures to support operations affected by widespread flooding across several parts of the country following continued heavy rainfall. The situation has disrupted transportation routes and partially impacted postal services operations.

In response, Thailand Post has activated contingency plans to maintain delivery services as effectively as possible, while reaffirming that the safety of customers and postal staff remains its highest priority.

Thailand Post has adjusted transport routes and delivery operations in areas that are inaccessible or experiencing high water levels, which may result in delays in certain locations. In cases where delivery cannot be carried out due to impassable routes, staff will contact recipients or senders to inform them of the shipment status.

Additional personnel and vehicles have also been allocated in high-risk areas to accommodate the workload and support the rerouting of transport operations, particularly in the southern region, which has been affected by severe flooding in some areas.

As a result, some post offices in directly affected locations have been required to temporarily suspend services, while other post offices within the same provinces remain operational as usual.

Customers can check the list of temporarily closed service points in the affected areas at https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1adbDu1PriKlaRA0oaRhAona8XxIwoLSh. Thailand Post will resume normal services as soon as water levels recede and local conditions allow, and will promptly update the public accordingly.

Customers can check affected delivery areas at thailandpost.co.th, locate nearby post offices at postbase.thailandpost.co.th/th/service-point, or track their items via LINE Official: @ThailandPost.

Thailand Post continues to closely monitor the situation and will provide further updates to keep the public informed.

For more updates on Thailand Post:

Website: www.thailandpost.co.th 

LINE Official: @Thailand Post

TikTok: @thailandpostchannel

Related News:

Hat Yai Flooding The Worst in 10 Years

Hat Yai Flooding the Worst in 10 Years, Governor Orders Full Evacuation

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByJeff Tomas
Freelance Journalist
Follow:
Jeff Tomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
Previous Article Today’s NYT Strands Hint & Answers for November 26, 2025 Today’s NYT Strands Hint & Answers for November 26, 2025
Next Article Chiang Rai Shifts Drinking Water From Kok River to the Lao River Chiang Rai Rushes to Shifts Drinking Water From Kok River to the Lao River

SOi Dog FOundation

Trending News

Best Content Creators in India 2025
Best Content Creators in India 2025
India
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Trailer Out Cast, Story, Release Date & Full Update
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Trailer Out: Cast, Story, Release Date & Full Update
Entertainment
Floods in Southern Thailand Have Claimes 33 Lives
Floods in Southern Thailand Have Claimed 33 Lives as Water Continues to Rise
News
Hat Yai Woman Rescued From Floods
Hat Yai Woman Rescued From Floods Preserved Mother’s Body in Refrigerator
News

Make Optimized Content in Minutes

rightblogger

Download Our App