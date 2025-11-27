Thailand Post Issues Emergency Measures in Response to Ongoing Floods

BANGKOK— Thailand Post has announced emergency measures to support operations affected by widespread flooding across several parts of the country following continued heavy rainfall. The situation has disrupted transportation routes and partially impacted postal services operations.

In response, Thailand Post has activated contingency plans to maintain delivery services as effectively as possible, while reaffirming that the safety of customers and postal staff remains its highest priority.

Thailand Post has adjusted transport routes and delivery operations in areas that are inaccessible or experiencing high water levels, which may result in delays in certain locations. In cases where delivery cannot be carried out due to impassable routes, staff will contact recipients or senders to inform them of the shipment status.

Additional personnel and vehicles have also been allocated in high-risk areas to accommodate the workload and support the rerouting of transport operations, particularly in the southern region, which has been affected by severe flooding in some areas.

As a result, some post offices in directly affected locations have been required to temporarily suspend services, while other post offices within the same provinces remain operational as usual.

Customers can check the list of temporarily closed service points in the affected areas at https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1adbDu1PriKlaRA0oaRhAona8XxIwoLSh. Thailand Post will resume normal services as soon as water levels recede and local conditions allow, and will promptly update the public accordingly.

Customers can check affected delivery areas at thailandpost.co.th, locate nearby post offices at postbase.thailandpost.co.th/th/service-point, or track their items via LINE Official: @ThailandPost.

Thailand Post continues to closely monitor the situation and will provide further updates to keep the public informed.

For more updates on Thailand Post:

Website: www.thailandpost.co.th

LINE Official: @Thailand Post

TikTok: @thailandpostchannel

