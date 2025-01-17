Global Financial Leaders Meet at the 16th Asian Financial Forum

The 18th Asian Financial Forum (AFF) wrapped up on January 14 after two days at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The event attracted over 3,600 attendees, including more than 130 influential speakers, and hosted over 700 one-on-one AFF Deal-making meetings connecting global investors with project opportunities.

Jointly organized by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the forum was themed “Powering the Next Growth Engine” and fostered an energetic, optimistic atmosphere.

Asian Financial Forum 2025 served as the region’s first major international financial and business event of the year. It leveraged Hong Kong’s position as a global financial hub to strengthen communication, promote partnerships, and encourage collaborative growth.

During the forum, Hong Kong’s Chief Executive, John Lee, met with international government officials and Jin Liqun, President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

He thanked them for participating and reaffirmed Hong Kong’s commitment to supporting AIIB’s development. Lee emphasized the city’s strong financial system and its role in bridging Eastern and Western markets to drive progress.

Gulf Cooperation Council Chapter at the Asian Financial Forum

Sustainability was a key focus, aligning with HKSAR Government goals. Experts, including Sue Lloyd, Vice Chair of the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), spoke about adopting financial disclosure standards to boost transparency in Hong Kong’s capital markets.

The event also introduced the first-ever Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Chapter, which brought together financial leaders from Hong Kong and GCC member states to explore investment and cooperation opportunities.

Other sessions included CIO Insights, Dialogues for Tomorrow, and Global Spectrum, covering fintech, capital markets, female entrepreneurship, and philanthropy. In one session, Alibaba Group Chairman Joe Tsai discussed how large companies can support startups and social enterprises to fuel economic growth.

This year’s Asian Financial Forum Deal-making program, led by the HKTDC and the Hong Kong Venture Capital and Private Equity Association, matched over 270 investors with over 560 projects across sectors such as fintech, health tech, consumer goods, real estate, and green technology. More than 700 targeted meetings took place.

Interactive exhibition zones at the venue encouraged networking and collaboration. Highlights included the Fintech Showcase, Fintech HK Startup Salon, InnoVenture Salon, and Global Investment Zone, which featured 140 exhibitors, including international financial firms, tech companies, startups, and investment agencies.

The Asian Financial Forum was the centrepiece of the 2025 International Financial Week, which ran from January 13 to 17 and featured over 20 partner events. Alongside the Asian Financial Forum, other key activities included the Hong Kong International Fundraising Roundtable, the Malaysia–Hong Kong Islamic Finance Roundtable, and the Family Office Symposium.

