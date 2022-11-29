Virtualsoft Launches 7777 Gaming In Latin America

(CTN NEWS) – With Virtualsoft’s assistance, 7777 Gaming has established its first presence in Latin America with 15 websites.

This indicates that 7777 Gaming would first provide more than 100 games to local operators in important countries, including Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Chile, and Ecuador.

Launching In Latin America With Over 100 Games

Jinn, Fortunes of Rome, Knights & Magic, Golden Scarab, Greenhats’ Jackpot, and numerous additional games are among those that are mentioned first.

According to CCO Elena Shaterova, the company has embraced the chance to grow in the Latin American market and has described it as a significant milestone.

Added her:

“Entering the Latin American market is a huge milestone for our company.

It reflects on our mission to become one of the leading iGaming casino providers so that we can deliver the next level of online casino excitement to players across the globe.

With the right partners, this seems achievable, and we are excited to join forces with Virtualsoft.”

Gaming CCO 7777 Pedro Olano, the commercial leader of Elena Shaterova Virtualsoft, expressed his gratitude for the chance and said that the company’s goal had not changed:

To offer consumers some of the most cutting-edge products, as well as cutting-edge services and technological solutions. An action in this direction is the addition of 7777 Gaming’s portfolio.

7777 gaming is live in Latin America with Virtualsoft https://t.co/zzFLsqTbgO — hipther_tweets (@hipther) November 28, 2022

The Business Is Committed to Regional Sustainable Growth

Having access to 7777 Gaming items is surely appreciated by Latin American players.

Olano reaffirmed and further stated that Virtualsoft remained dedicated to offering some of the greatest and most cutting-edge products that fundamentally alter how customers engage with the iGaming industry.

Finally, Olano said:

“With our mission to innovate the sector by producing, representing, marketing and operating state-of-the-art products, services and technological solutions.

We saw great potential in 7777 gaming’s portfolio of products. Latin American players enjoy the type of games the company produces.

Their games are embracing the traditional gambling and the gamification elements at the same time.”

Both businesses were excited about the chance to broaden their customer bases in Latin America, which is quickly becoming a focus of the international efforts of many iGaming suppliers.

And North America, where online casinos are steadily becoming a more substantial part of the gambling industry.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today November 28, 2022: 100% Working