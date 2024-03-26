Connect with us

Automotive

Potential Nissan Deal Lost For Fisker, Putting Rescue Funds At Risk
Advertisement

Automotive

F1 Star Max Verstappen's Car Catches Fire In Poor Weather At The Australian Grand Prix

Automotive

Xpeng Will Launch A Cheaper Brand Of Electric Vehicles In China

Automotive

Next week, Tesla Germany Employees Will Elect a New Work Council

Automotive

The Impact of Electric Vehicles on Auto Transportation: Navigating New Challenges and Opportunities

Automotive

The Volkswagen Group Expects A Challenging Market In 2024 To Impact Car Sales

Automotive

Tesla's Sales Are Expected To Decline: A Once-Unthinkable Prediction

Automotive

GM Restarts Chevy Blazer EV Sales With New Software

Automotive

Rivian's R2 Electric Vehicle Is Already Filling Up With Reservations

Automotive

Toyota Plant In Missouri Launches Union Drive As UAW Expands

Automotive

Tesla's German Operation Has Been Suspended

Automotive

Max Verstappen's Father Called For Christian Horner's Dismissal.

Automotive

Tesla Must Be Sued For Racial Discrimination By 6,000 American Workers

Automotive

BYD Delivers First Batch Of NEVs To Hungary

Automotive

Tesla's Last-Minute $16,000 Bakery Order Will Be Fulfilled By Elon Musk

Automotive

A Comprehensive Guide to Z-Flash Module Installations

Automotive

Carvana (CVNA) Reports Q4 Losses And Revenue Delays

Automotive

Rivian Shares Tumble After Fourth-Quarter Results, 10% Job Cuts

Automotive

Despite 'Exceptional' Uncertainty, Mercedes Shares Jump Up 5% On Share Buybacks

Automotive

Daytona 500 Postponed Due To Rain; NASCAR Xfinity Series Race On Monday

Automotive

Potential Nissan Deal Lost For Fisker, Putting Rescue Funds At Risk

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

10 seconds ago

on

Potential Nissan Deal Lost For Fisker, Putting Rescue Funds At Risk

(CTN News) – Negotiations between Fisker and an automaker, reportedly Nissan, regarding an investment and collaboration have been terminated, putting at risk a separate short-term rescue fund effort.

Fisker announced in a regulatory filing on Monday morning that negotiations with the automaker had ended on March 22.

This was not explained in the report. In order to complete the transaction for the $150 million convertible note announced last week, the company was required to continue negotiations. A filing by Fisker indicates that it will request that the unnamed investor waive the closing condition.

Stocks of the startup plunged 28% after the opening of the stock market, and trading was halted.

Several ominous signs have been emerging for the endangered EV startup over the last few months.

In the early stages of the Ocean SUV’s development, Fisker has experienced challenges in meeting its internal sales goals, as reported by TechCrunch in January, which forced the company to pivot away from direct sales.

The quality of some of the cars that have been delivered has been affected by a number of problems – issues that Fisker has struggled to resolve at times, according to internal documents.

Last week, Fisker reported having only $121 million in the bank after laying off 15% of its staff (around 200 people) in February. As a result of the halt in production, the company has warned investors that without a fresh injection of cash, it will not be able to survive a year.

Despite talks with other automakers, such as Mazda, Fisker has only been able to obtain agreement from Nissan recently.

The company announced on Monday morning that it is reviewing other “strategic alternatives” to the Nissan tie-up, including “in or out of court restructurings, capital markets transactions (depending on market conditions), repurchases, redemptions, exchanges, and refinancing of its current debt, issuance of equity securities, the sale of assets or businesses, or other strategic transactions or measures..”

SEE ALSO:

F1 Star Max Verstappen’s Car Catches Fire In Poor Weather At The Australian Grand Prix

Xpeng Will Launch A Cheaper Brand Of Electric Vehicles In China

Next week, Tesla Germany Employees Will Elect a New Work Council
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies