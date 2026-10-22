Singapore Q3 Growth Softens but Beats Estimates

Singapore’s economy expanded 5.4 per cent year on year in the third quarter of 2026, according to advance estimates released by the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry. Growth moderated from the 6.2 per cent pace recorded in the previous quarter, yet the figure still beat the 5.1 per cent consensus forecast from a Bloomberg poll of economists.

On a seasonally adjusted quarter-on-quarter basis, gross domestic product rose 1.1 per cent. That marked a slowdown from the 1.5 per cent expansion seen in the second quarter. Officials described the advance numbers as an early reading based mainly on data from July and August.

Key Takeaways

Singapore’s GDP grew 5.4% year on year in Q3 2026, slowing from 6.2% in Q2 but beating the 5.1% market forecast.

Manufacturing expanded 7.5% while construction jumped 8.8%; services held steady at 5.2%.

Economists have raised full-year 2026 growth forecasts, with several now projecting above the official 4.5%–5.5% range.

The softer headline rate still leaves the city-state on course for another year of above-trend expansion. Technology-related activity, especially electronics and artificial intelligence demand, continued to provide the main lift. Construction also strengthened as both public and private projects picked up.

Manufacturing Cools but Remains a Key Driver

Manufacturing output rose 7.5 per cent year on year, a clear step down from the 12.9 per cent surge in the second quarter. Growth was supported by the electronics, precision engineering, transport engineering and general manufacturing clusters. These gains outweighed declines in chemicals and biomedical manufacturing.

On a sequential basis, manufacturing contracted 0.9 per cent after a strong 6.3 per cent rise in the prior quarter. Analysts noted that global semiconductor demand linked to artificial intelligence infrastructure remains solid, even if the pace of factory expansion has eased from earlier peaks.

Construction posted the strongest sectoral performance, expanding 8.8 per cent year on year. That was faster than the 6.1 per cent growth recorded in the second quarter. Both public- and private-sector building activity increased. Quarter on quarter, construction rebounded 3.4 per cent after a 2.7 per cent contraction previously.

Services Sector Holds Steady

Services-producing industries grew 5.2 per cent year on year, matching the pace seen in the second quarter. The wholesale and retail trade, and transportation and storage group rose 8.0 per cent, accelerating from 6.9 per cent earlier. Wholesale trade of machinery and equipment linked to technology demand was a notable contributor.

Retail trade lagged within the group. Information and communications, finance and insurance, and professional services expanded 4.3 per cent, moderating from 5.1 per cent. Accommodation and food services, real estate and other services also recorded softer growth. Overall, sequential services growth improved to 1.2 per cent from 0.7 per cent.

Officials pointed to continued strength in trade-related and logistics activities. Water and air transport supported the transportation and storage segment. The broader picture shows an economy still powered by external demand while domestic-facing sectors face more mixed conditions.

Economists Lift Full-Year Outlook

Several banks raised their 2026 growth forecasts after the data. United Overseas Bank lifted its projection to 5.7 per cent from 5.0 per cent. DBS made a similar move to 5.7 per cent. Maybank raised its estimate to 5.6 per cent from 5.2 per cent. HSBC upgraded its call to 5.8 per cent from 5.1 per cent.

These revised numbers sit above the government’s current official range of 4.5 per cent to 5.5 per cent. Many economists now expect the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry to revise the full-year forecast higher when the Economic Survey of Singapore is released in November.

The strong first three quarters of 2026 have already produced average growth near 6 per cent. That performance has been driven in large part by technology-related industries, which account for a significant share of overall output and have benefited from global AI investment.

Policy Backdrop and Risks Ahead

The Monetary Authority of Singapore left its monetary policy stance unchanged on the same day the GDP figures appeared. The central bank noted that AI-related activity is expected to remain supportive into 2027 before moderating later that year. Core inflation has edged higher in recent months and risks remain tilted to the upside.

Analysts said consumer-facing sectors may stay relatively soft until inflation eases more clearly. At the same time, the positive output gap is projected to widen this year before narrowing in 2027. The economy is on track for a third consecutive year of above-trend growth.

Advance estimates remain subject to revision once fuller data become available. The complete third-quarter picture, including employment, productivity and inflation details, will form part of the November Economic Survey. For now, the message is one of resilience: growth has cooled from its recent peak yet continues to surprise on the upside.

What the Numbers Mean for Singapore

Singapore’s open economy remains tightly linked to global technology and trade cycles. The latest reading shows that the electronics and construction upswing still has room to run, even as the rate of expansion slows. Policymakers and businesses will watch closely for signs that external demand is broadening beyond AI-related spending.

In the near term, the 5.4 per cent year-on-year result reinforces confidence that 2026 will end above the official forecast band. It also underscores the importance of continued investment in high-value manufacturing, data-centre capacity and logistics infrastructure. Those areas have been central to the recent expansion.

Looking further ahead, the pace of growth is widely expected to ease in 2027 as the AI investment cycle matures. For the moment, however, the third-quarter figures confirm that Singapore’s economy has retained solid momentum after easing from a four-year high.

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