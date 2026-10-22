Singapore Haze Pushes PSI Into Unhealthy Range

SINGAPORE – Air quality across Singapore slipped into the unhealthy range on 21 October as smoke from Indonesian forest fires drifted over the island. The National Environment Agency (NEA) reported that the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) climbed as high as 123 in some areas. Officials warned that conditions could remain poor through Thursday.

Smoke haze from fires in Kalimantan and Sumatra blanketed parts of the region under east-southeasterly winds. NEA’s evening update put the PSI forecast for 22 October between 101 and 160, firmly in the unhealthy band. Residents were advised to check the latest readings before heading outdoors.

Key Takeaways

Singapore’s 24-hour PSI reached moderate to unhealthy levels (80–123) on 21 October, with a forecast of 101–160 for the following day.

Smoke from fires in Kalimantan and Sumatra continues to affect the city-state under prevailing winds.

Singapore has signalled it will pursue companies linked to the haze “as long as it takes” under its Transboundary Haze Pollution Act.

The latest haze episode is part of a longer stretch of poor air quality that began earlier in October. Dry conditions across parts of Indonesia, worsened by seasonal weather patterns, have allowed peatland and forest fires to burn for weeks. Satellite images show hundreds of hotspots clustered across Kalimantan and southern Sumatra.

On the afternoon of 21 October, showers fell mainly over western Singapore. Even so, residual smoke haze remained visible in the vicinity. One-hour PM2.5 readings ranged from 34 to 92 micrograms per cubic metre, placing them in the normal to elevated bands. Officials stressed that the 24-hour PSI remains the better guide for planning outdoor activity the next day.

Singapore Signals Firm Stance Against Haze Sources

Senior Minister K. Shanmugam has made clear that Singapore will not ease pressure on companies tied to the fires. Speaking earlier this week, he said the government would use every legal, regulatory and economic lever available. “We will act as long as it takes,” he stated, underscoring the determination to hold responsible parties accountable.

Under the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act, the National Environment Agency has already issued preventive measure notices to ten Indonesian companies. Seven firms linked to fires in Sumatra received notices on 16 October. Three more companies with concessions in Kalimantan were notified on 19 October.

The notices require the companies to deploy firefighting teams, stop any burning activities, and submit plans to prevent future fires. Failure to comply can lead to daily fines of up to S$100,000. Authorities have also flagged possible links involving Singapore-listed plantation firms and are examining financing and corporate ownership chains.

Regional Context and Health Advice

The current haze season has already produced some of the highest pollution readings in Singapore since 2015. On several days earlier in October the 24-hour PSI climbed above 200 in western and central areas, entering the very unhealthy range. Hourly PM2.5 concentrations briefly reached 288 micrograms per cubic metre in the west on 14 October – the highest recorded this year.

NEA continues to urge the public to monitor both the 24-hour PSI and the one-hour PM2.5 readings. The longer-term index helps with next-day planning, while the hourly figure reflects current conditions. Vulnerable groups – including young children, the elderly, pregnant women and people with heart or lung conditions – are advised to reduce prolonged outdoor activity when readings enter the unhealthy range.

Community clubs have distributed N95 masks to eligible residents during the worst periods. Outdoor sports facilities in more affected zones were temporarily closed on peak days. Schools and employers have been asked to adjust outdoor programmes where necessary.

What the Forecast Shows

Looking ahead, NEA expects dry conditions to persist over southern Kalimantan for the next few days. Prevailing east-southeasterly or southeasterly winds may continue to transport smoke towards Singapore on Thursday and Friday. By Saturday, winds are forecast to shift southwest, which could reduce the flow from Kalimantan. However, dry weather over parts of Sumatra may then allow smoke from that direction to reach the island.

The agency reminds residents that the situation remains fluid. Afternoon showers can bring temporary relief, yet residual haze often lingers. For the most accurate picture, the public is directed to the haze microsite and the myENV mobile app, both of which carry real-time readings and health advisories.

Diplomatic and Regional Efforts

Singapore has maintained contact with Indonesian counterparts throughout the episode. Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu has spoken with her opposite number and offered both civilian firefighting support and cloud-seeding assistance. Senior Minister Shanmugam publicly welcomed steps taken by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, including directives against slash-and-burn practices on peatland and a leadership change at the national disaster agency.

At the same time, Singapore has made plain that cooperation does not mean tolerance of continued pollution. Officials have stressed that clean air is a shared regional interest, not a favour. The government is prepared to strengthen legislation if needed and to pursue economic levers, including scrutiny of financing and market access for companies found responsible.

Malaysia and other neighbouring countries have also recorded unhealthy air quality in recent weeks. The ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre continues to track hotspots and smoke plumes across the region. Hundreds of hotspots were detected in Kalimantan alone on recent satellite passes, underlining the scale of the challenge.

Practical Steps for Residents

For ordinary Singaporeans the advice remains straightforward. Check the latest PSI and PM2.5 figures before outdoor exercise or prolonged exposure. Keep windows closed during peak haze periods and use air purifiers where available. Those with existing respiratory conditions should keep medication on hand and seek medical help if symptoms worsen.

The current stretch of unhealthy air has already lasted longer than the 14-day episode recorded during the severe 2015 haze crisis. While readings have not yet reached the hazardous levels seen that year, the prolonged exposure remains a concern for public health. Authorities say they will continue daily updates and will not hesitate to escalate measures if conditions deteriorate further.

As of the latest NEA briefing, the outlook for the next 48 hours stays in the unhealthy range. Residents are encouraged to stay informed through official channels and to adjust daily routines accordingly. The government has reiterated its commitment to both immediate public protection and longer-term accountability for the sources of the haze.

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