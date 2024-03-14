Connect with us

SentinelOne's Growth Outlook Remains Positive Amid Q4 Earnings Expectations
Published

5 seconds ago

on

SentinelOne's Growth Outlook Remains Positive Amid Q4 Earnings Expectations

(CTN News) – On March 13, SentinelOne (NYSE: S), one of the world’s largest cybersecurity companies, will release its fourth-quarter earnings report.

We anticipate that it will contain some interesting developments. Its cutting-edge Singularity platform, which offers advanced endpoint security solutions to protect organizations from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, has been making waves in the industry.

SentinelOne’s performance in the past and future expectations

Having prepared to share its Q4 earnings with Wall Street, SentinelOne is expected to report a loss per share of $0.04, a notable improvement over the loss per share of $0.13 in the previous year.

Based on the growing demand for its cybersecurity solutions, it is expected that the company will report revenue of $169.4 million, representing a substantial 34.34% increase year-over-year.

SentinelOne’s future performance is predicted to vary depending on the analyst’s outlook for the company, ranging from bullish to bearish outlooks.

In spite of the fact that we have observed a shift in sentiment over the last 30 days, the average price target among analysts currently stands at $30.43, which indicates that analysts are optimistic about the stock’s potential growth in the coming months.

A 42.4% increase in revenue over the same period during the previous year was achieved in the previous quarter, exceeding analysts’ expectations by a considerable margin. 66 new enterprise clients were added to customer base, which now has 1,060 clients.

As a result of this strong market adoption and growth, SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions are in greater demand. In addition, SentinelOne has a history of exceeding consensus EPS estimates over the past four quarters, suggesting that it may again exceed expectations in its upcoming Q4 earnings report.

