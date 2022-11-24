Virtuoso Chairman’s Event In Munich Recognizes The Top Canadian Agencies

(CTN News) – Recently, Virtuoso held its Chairman’s Event in honor of the network’s most successful and engaged travel agencies.

Virtuoso hosted 155 attendees from nine countries in Munich, Germany this year.

One of the world’s most vibrant cities and a destination on everyone’s to-do list these days, each visit And explore one of the world’s most vibrant cities.

The Chairman’s Event is an immersive experience, but business is still a major focus.

Participants came together to discuss key topics including Virtuoso’s work in accelerating brand attraction for affluent travelers, helping advisors optimize their portfolio of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients, analyzing recent trends in traveler demand and spend, and helping agencies add and retain advisors in the current staffing environment.

Additionally, Virtuoso Chairman and CEO Matthew D. Upchurch and COO Brad Bourland spoke about the company’s future plans.

A shared travel experience fosters trust and admiration between our travellers and members, said Upchurch. As the diversity of business models around the world grows, our Chairman’s Event has strengthened this bond, led to greater collaboration, and grown in importance.

Additionally, the way we’re received in the destination creates pride in the collective reputation we’ve built.”

The top-producing and most engaged Virtuoso agencies in Canada were recognized in 2022.

As part of the celebration, Canadian participants joined Na O’Leary, Virtuoso’s general manager for Canada.

“We are extremely proud of our Canadian member agencies and their advisors’ commitment to providing exceptional advice and service to luxury leisure travelers,” said O’Leary.

At Virtuoso’s Chairman’s Event, the following agencies were invited:

Stephen Outer bridge is the representative of CWT Vacations – CWT Harvey’s Travel in St. John’s, NL

Carol Buchanan represents Maritime Travel in Halifax, NS

In Winnipeg, Manitoba, Morris Chia is the representative of Travel Professionals International

Away by TTI Travel, Toronto, ON, represented by Rocky Racco

Renshaw Travel, Vancouver, BC (recipients unable to attend)

NORTH SOUTH TOUR & TOUR LTD, Vancouver, BC (recipients were not able to attend)

Toronto, ON (recipient unavailable) Direct Travel/Vision Travel

The Chairman’s Event at Virtuoso is famous for its cultural immersion and shared experiences, and Munich did not disappoint.

Participants were able to choose from options such as BMW Welt and Museum tours, pretzel making classes and wine tastings, culinary and beer tours, and exploring Munich’s hidden spots and well-known attractions.

Munich Tourism Office hosted an authentic Bavarian dinner, complete with dirndls and lederhosen. The Mandarin Oriental Munich as well as the Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten Kempinski held beautiful dinners.

A gala dinner at The Charles Hotel hosted by Rocco Forte Hotels concluded the event in true Virtuoso style, with Charles and Lydia Forte attending in person to represent their company.

In recognizing and celebrating our members for their contributions to Virtuoso, Munich provided the perfect backdrop,” said Jennifer Campbell, senior vice president, network products & events at Virtuoso.

SEE ALSO:

Oil Slips 4% On Russian Price Cap Talks, U.S. Gasoline Build Up