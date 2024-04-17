Stock Of Super Micro Computer Soars 10% During Analyst Call

(CTN News) – Super Micro Computer rallied on Tuesday after a Wall Street analyst raised his price target on the shares from $600 to $1,500 after raising his price target from $600 to $1,500.

In the S&P 500, Super Micro Computer closed up over 10%, making it one of the best-performing stocks on the day.

As one of the newest additions to the index, it has only been added just last month, making it one of the newest inclusions.

Barron’s report says that Ananda Baruah, an analyst at Loop Capital, believes that Super Micro Computer stock is poised for even greater growth toward the end of the year, according to an analyst at Loop Capital.

It is clear that the hardware maker has made a good start in 2024, positioning itself as a market leader in a field that is seeing rapid growth in artificial intelligence, particularly among enterprise users, in order to get a foothold in the market.

The share price of Super Micro Computer ended the day up 10.6%, to roughly $976 per share. So far this year, the stock has increased by approximately 242%, over the previous 12 months by 784%, and over the past five years by 4,297%.

Even if an investor had purchased $100 worth of Super Micro Computer stock in 2019, it would now be valued at $4,297.

It is worth mentioning that Super Micro Computer does not make AI chips like Nvidia does. Its hardware is designed to support AI applications.

Baruah’s outlook for the March quarter has been given a boost by Barron’s reports, coupled with guidance for the June quarter that has been given a boost as well.

