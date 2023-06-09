Connect with us

Business

Really Cool Airlines to Stir Up Competition in Thailand
Advertisement

Business

Uber Expands Car-Sharing Service To North America

Business

Carvana Stock Jumps 50% After Outlook Update, Heavily Shorted

Business

Amazon Prime May Add An Ad-Supported Tier, Joining Netflix And Disney

Learning Business Tech

Web3 Jobs: Exploring Opportunities In The Decentralized Web

Business Tech

Domain Name Registration: How Does It Work? [+Popular Domain Registration Services]

Business Automotive

Electric Vehicle Tax Credit: Eligibility,Criteria & How to Claim It?

Business

Manufacturing Challenges You Can Overcome with the Right ERP System in 2023

Business

Stake Program At Coinbase Targeted By Alabama Securities Commission

Business

United Natural Foods, Inc. Stake Reduced By Raymond James & Associates.

Business

Blue World City Gets New Awami Block 4.5 Marla Plot Low-Cost Housing Project

Business

How Start-Ups Can Recession-Proof Their Businesses: Proactive Strategies

Tech Business

Unleash Your Creativity: The Must-Have Podcast Name Generator Tool

Tech Business

Creating Beautiful And Responsive Websites With React Bootstrap: A Developer's Dream

Business

US SEC Sues Binance Over Inflating Trading Volumes

Business Tourism

Airlines Predict Air Travel to Soar to Near Record Rate for 2023

Tech Business

Is Dropbox Free & How Does It Work [+Dropbox Plans Pricing In 2023]

Business

TSMC Begins 2nm Pre-Production, Targets Mass Production In 2025:

Lifestyles Business

10 Unexpected Ways Ace Hardware Can Transform Your Home

Business

Apple Stock Surpasses Historical Value Metrics, Attracting Short Put Trades

Business

Really Cool Airlines to Stir Up Competition in Thailand

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Really Cool Airlines to Stir Up Competition in Thailand

Thailand is about to get a new long-distance airline called Really Cool Airlines. Based in Bangkok, the airline wants to establish flights connecting Thailand with Australia and Europe, as well as several significant Asian locations.

The start-up plans to launch its first routes by June 2023, and its first Airbus A350 plane is expected to arrive by the end of the year.

Really Cool Airlines’ objective is to provide a new long-haul, full-service option for Thailand that sets a new benchmark in terms of in-flight experience.

Really Cool Airlines promises a “extraordinary experience for passengers,” with “the norm of standard cabin configurations and cargo management shattered, replaced with a premium experience that exceeds your wildest dreams.”

really cool airlines

Mr. Patee Sarasin will be the airline’s CEO and the creative force behind Really Cool Airlines; he was previously the CEO of Thailand-based low-cost carrier Nok Air.

“We are thrilled to introduce Really Cool Airlines and look forward to providing travellers with an exceptional flying experience,” Sarasin says. “Our expert team has worked tirelessly to establish a new standard for the aviation industry.” We are quite excited about what we have planned for the future months.”

According to Really Cool Airlines’ website, “our future was uncertain yesterday.” Our economy is in disarray. The heavy clouds have moved on. And we can return to the heavens. We were unprepared for the volatility that followed. Never, ever again.”

Thailand received 2.14 million tourists in January 2023, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand. The tourism board has set a good aim of attracting 30 million tourists to Thailand by 2023, which is around 80% of the 39 million visitors the country welcomed in 2019.

“Thailand should increase the number of airlines and flights to more popular tourist destinations,” Sarasin says.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt says of Really Cool Airlines’ commitment to providing a unique flying experience: “Really Cool Airlines’ commitment to providing a unique flying experience will not only enhance the travel experience for passengers but will also contribute to the growth of Thailand’s resurgent travel and hospitality industries.”

We are excited to see what the airline’s future holds and look forward to their debut flight.”

Unique flying experience: “Really Cool Airlines’
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs