LVMH And Lagardere Move Closer To Selling Paris Match Magazine

(CTN News) – LVMH has expressed interest in buying Paris Match magazine from French media and business giant Lagardere, as it announced on Wednesday that it is getting closer to selling the magazine to the luxury goods giant.

The global business LVMH,

After the Board of Directors of Lagardère SA received an offer for Paris Match magazine, they made a note of the satisfactory progress that has been made in the exclusive conversations that were initiated with the LVMH group on February 27, 2024.

According to Lagardere, the Board of Directors gave its support for the continuation of exclusive negotiations while also approving the signing of a preliminary memorandum of agreement.

There was simultaneous signatures on both of the documents. Discussions that are not open to the public are now taking place. In addition to being the owner of the French newspaper Le Parisien, LVMH is also the owner of the French financial weekly Les Echos and the French daily newspaper Le Parisien.

It has been asserted by Lagardere that it is highly probable that the sale of Paris Match, a publication that blends coverage of current events with photographs of celebrities and other members of the royal family, will be finalized by the end of September.

A media conglomerate known as LVMH Vivendi now holds 59.71 percent of the corporation as a result of its acquisition of Lagardere, which took place over the course of the previous year. The situation is currently as it is described above.

The proprietor of Louis Vuitton approached Lagardere with a suggestion, and the board of directors ultimately chose to pursue exclusive conversations with the company.

Vivendi was able to effectively finalize the LVMH acquisition of the company during the course of the preceding year. Furthermore, in addition to its operations in other industries, the company is also involved in the distribution of goods that are specifically relevant to travel.

