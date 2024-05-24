COMCAST’s Nationwide Network Gains 40% In Energy Efficiency

(CTN News) – Comcast has announced that it has reduced the amount of electricity that it requires to transfer each byte of data across its network by forty percent since the year 2019.

This reduction was made possible by the advent of the year 2019.

Comcast’s ongoing migration of its nationwide network to virtualized and cloud-based technology has resulted in the achievements of the efficiency improvements that have been achieved.

According to the explanation that was supplied by the operator, these technologies make it possible to achieve higher broadband speeds and more dependability while requiring less equipment, less space, and less energy per byte.

The executive vice president and chief network officer of Comcast, Elad Nafshi, noted that the firm is able to utilize technologies that are more efficient and friendly to the environment in order to process a greater volume of consumer traffic while simultaneously reducing the amount of electricity that is consumed.

Increasing the amount of computing capacity that is transferred to our edge cloud makes this goal attainable. “The next-generation technologies will further drive efficiency through real-time performance visibility that can detect issues and self-heal, thereby delivering a service that is better for both our customers and the planet,” the business stated in its announcement.

Comcast has established a goal date of 2035 for carbon neutrality for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions across all of its businesses located in different parts of the world. In light of the fact that the bulk of Comcast’s emissions are brought on by the electricity it has purchased, the firm is making investments in clean and renewable energy sources in order to power its network and operations.

Additionally, the Comcast company is continuing to improve the energy efficiency of its network.

Comcast’s use of power per terabyte (TB) dropped from 18.4 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per terabyte (TB) in 2019 to 11.0 kWh/TB throughout the course of 2023. This represents a decrease from the previous year’s consumption of 18.4 kWh/TB.

Nafshi said, “We are proud of the progress that we have achieved through Comcast innovation, but we are not stopping here.” Our efforts to incorporate energy efficiency into the next generation of technologies are continuing, and we are doing it in collaboration with our business partners.

The continuation of our efforts to create a cleaner and more environmentally friendly internet will be made possible as a result of this.

Comcast has established a target date of 2030 to reach a network energy efficiency that is twice as efficient as it is today. This will result in a reduction of fifty percent in the amount of electricity that is required for each byte of data.

Additionally, Comcast said that corporate partners such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise are providing support for the transformation of Comcast’s network into a virtualized cable modem termination system (vCMTS) by leveraging new technologies that are more energy efficient.

While these technologies are capable of delivering a greater amount of network traffic, they require a fraction of the physical footprint and energy load that systems from past generations required.

Mr. Phil Cutrone, who is the senior vice president and general manager of Service Providers, OEM, Telco, and Major Accounts at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, made the following statement: “Our innovation with the HPE ProLiant DL110 drives network transformation with open, high-performance, and energy-efficient solutions.”

Having worked together with Comcast to promote its efforts and support its environmental goals is something that Hewlett Packard Enterprise is happy to have accomplished.

The collaboration demonstrates the impact across the whole value chain, from lowering the carbon footprint of the technology that drives the network to improving the experience that the final customer gets from beginning to end.

