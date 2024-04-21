Connect with us

Lululemon Closes Washington Distribution Center, Cutting 100 jobs

Salman Ahmad

Published

27 seconds ago

on

Lululemon
Lululemon Athletica Inc. says it is cutting more than 100 jobs as it plans to close a distribution centre in Washington state. This is the sign on a Lululemon store in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Gene J. Puskar

(CTN News) – Lululemon Athletica Inc. expects to cut more than 100 jobs at its distribution center in Washington. The center employs more than 100 people at present, due to the company’s plans to close it.

Some employees at the Sumner, Wash. center Lululemon will be retrained and relocated to other facilities as part of the closure. However, “just over” 100 positions will be eliminated due to financial constraints.

According to the company, this decision to close the smaller distribution center was made after it was determined that it would be necessary to evaluate the company’s distribution network more regularly.

As part of Lululemon’s overall strategy to drive growth and increase its fulfillment capability, a multi-year investment has been listed as part of the company’s plan to support growth and increase its fulfillment capacity as part of its holistic fulfillment plan.

There has been reports that some of the Lululemon employees may be able to relocate to the recently opened distribution center that has opened in the greater Los Angeles area, if the relocation is considered a good fit.

There is a commitment from the Lululemon company to help those employees who have been affected by the changes in this transitional period and to provide them with support.

It has been reported that the Canadian Press published a report on April 19, 2024, which was the first report published about the matter.

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

