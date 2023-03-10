A Lasell University Student Stole $500,000, Used It To Buy a Tesla And Go To Hawaii

(CTN News) – There are allegations that a student at Lasell University is being charged with stealing more than $500,000 from a jewelry store where she worked and then using some of that money to purchase a Tesla, purchase Louis Vuitton items for thousands of dollars and pay for a Hawaii vacation.

There has been an arrest made for Lasell University larceny over $1,200 by 19-year-old Ariel Foster of Boston. As of now, she is free on bail and is expected to appear in Woburn District Court on Friday to face the charges against her.

A report of a credit card machine breach was received by Burlington police detectives on Feb. 22 from Lovisa, an upscale jewelry store at Burlington Mall, which is located close to the mall.

A police investigation at Lasell University determined that on three separate dates between January and February, items that were scanned at the register had their prices increased.

The cost of the item was then refunded to a credit card that belonged to Foster, according to police. It is estimated that a total of $547,187 has been lost through these eight transactions.

As it has been determined, Foster was employed at Lovisa at the time when the credit card breaches occurred and he was determined to have been at the store when they occurred.

As a result of the subpoena served on Foster’s financial institutions, investigators were able to uncover a refund transaction from Lovisa America LLC that was made into Foster’s bank account.

Additionally, according to Foster’s bank records, she made several high-priced purchases between Feb. 2 and Feb. 22, including an expenditure of more than $35,000 for a Tesla, a payment of almost $6,000 to Delta Airlines, a payment of more than $20,000 to a hotel in Hawaii, and nearly $5,000 in Louis Vuitton purchases.

The Burlington police, the Boston police, and the Lasell University police all executed search warrants at Foster’s residence and her dormitory at Lasell University in Newton on Wednesday, according to Burlington police.

Her arrest was conducted without incident, and she has been taken into custody.

SEE ALSO:

SVB Loses Billions On $21 Billion Bond Portfolio After Rising Interest Rates