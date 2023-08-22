Connect with us

Over 2,000 Alibaba Jobs Just Went Up After Beijing's Tech Crackdown
(CTN News) – Over 2,000 fresh graduates have been hired by Alibaba this year, signaling that the Chinese government’s crackdown on technology is coming to an end.

Those who follow the company’s WeChat account are aware that Alibaba’s Taotian Group, which includes Taobao and Tmall retail platforms, has put out a massive recruitment ad aimed at graduates, according to a post on the company’s account.

The number of job openings for those who graduate between November this year and October next year is more than 2,000 across many different cities in China – including Beijing, Shanghai, and Hangzhou.

There are a variety of roles that Taotian is looking to fill, including those in technical roles, design, sales, and logistics, among others.

According to the WeChat notice, the recruitment drive began on Thursday, and the successful candidates will receive their offers towards the end of September, as stated in the WeChat notice.

The company did not reveal the salaries of its employees, but according to the careers platform Maimai, the South China Morning Post reported in June 2022 that Alibaba was the best-paying tech company in China with an average salary of $5,000.

In the midst of a growing youth unemployment crisis in China, Alibaba’s massive recruitment drive comes at an opportune time for the country’s young graduates.

In June, China’s unemployment rate for those aged 16 to 24 reached a record high of 21.3%, meaning that one in every five young people had no job in the country. From July onwards, Beijing suspended the publication of the data due to the severity of the situation, citing a need to reexamine its methodology for the publication of such data.

This isn’t just a problem for the Taotian Group. Besides the parent company Alibaba Holdings, which is on a hiring spree as well, it announced in May that it plans to recruit 15,000 new employees by the end of this year.

The development is a reversal following waves of job cuts in the Chinese tech sector in the wake of a regulatory crackdown that began in 2020 and wiped $1.1 trillion off the market value of the Big Tech companies in the country.

In spite of this, Chinese authorities are now cozying up to the very companies that they had been cracking down on during the period of three years of on-off COVID-19 lockdowns.

There is no doubt that Beijing is striving hard to revive the economy to the point that it is reversing major policies that it pushed during the COVID-19 pandemic and is trying to boost consumption to stimulate the economy.

