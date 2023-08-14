Inflation Woes Loom Over Argentina’s Primary Election

(CTN News) – Sunday evening marked the close of the primary elections in Argentina, reflecting a deeply concerned electorate about inflation reaching triple digits and an ongoing cost of living crisis.

It was the centre-left Peronist coalition who bore the brunt of public anger as inflation hovered around a staggering 116%, resulting in heightened dissatisfaction among the general population.

It is considered mandatory for most adults to vote in the primary elections, which serve as a prelude to the general election in October.

In addition to offering an indication of public sentiment, the results also indicate the preferred candidate for the presidency, which is crucial for policy decisions impacting the economy, the environment, and other sectors of society.

Argentine agriculture, renowned as a global leader in Inflation exporting soy, corn, and beef, as well as the fate of its currency and bonds, are heavily dependent on the outcome of the elections.

As well, ongoing negotiations concerning a $44 billion debt deal with the International Monetary Fund remain sensitive to political developments.

As a result of the economic turmoil, many have become disillusioned with the main political actors, the Peronist coalition and the conservative opposition, Together for Change. There is an opportunity for far-right libertarian candidates to capitalize on this disillusionment, which may lead to unexpected results.

During the political turmoil, voters expressed frustration and a desire for change. Housewife Adriana Alonso, 42, stated, “Inflation is killing us, and job uncertainty prevents you from planning your future.”

In anticipation of the official results, the internal conservative leadership contest and the performance of dark horse libertarian candidate Javier Milei have captured the public’s attention. Unpredictability in the election has raised concerns and curiosity, leading some voters to consider voting in protest or abstaining.

There has been considerable interest in the leadership race between Buenos Aires Mayor Horacio Larreta and conservative rival Patricia Bullrich within the Together for Change coalition. In addition to austerity measures, both candidates advocate economic liberalization.

With his bold approach and unconventional policies, Inflation libertarian economist Javier Milei has emerged as a factor to watch. In recent months, he has proposed dollarizing the economy and eliminating the central bank, which has resonated with a segment of the electorate.

According to experts, low voter turnout and increased blank votes indicate a sense of discontent as the primary elections reveal a complex landscape.

As the political landscape continues to evolve rapidly, the outcome of the race remains uncertain. Foreign reserves, exports, inflation, and currency controls will be crucial decisions for the winner, who will be decided in October or possibly a runoff in November.

The voices of skepticism and cautious optimism were heard as citizens cast their votes. As a 47-year-old teacher, Maria Fernanda Medina captured the sentiment, acknowledging the long history of economic crises and political disappointment, but holding on to a sliver of hope for a positive outcome.

