Connect with us

Business

Amazon Prime May Add An Ad-Supported Tier, Joining Netflix And Disney
Advertisement

Learning Business Tech

Web3 Jobs: Exploring Opportunities In The Decentralized Web

Business Tech

Domain Name Registration: How Does It Work? [+Popular Domain Registration Services]

Business Automotive

Electric Vehicle Tax Credit: Eligibility,Criteria & How to Claim It?

Business

Stake Program At Coinbase Targeted By Alabama Securities Commission

Business

United Natural Foods, Inc. Stake Reduced By Raymond James & Associates.

Business

Blue World City Gets New Awami Block 4.5 Marla Plot Low-Cost Housing Project

Business

How Start-Ups Can Recession-Proof Their Businesses: Proactive Strategies

Tech Business

Unleash Your Creativity: The Must-Have Podcast Name Generator Tool

Tech Business

Creating Beautiful And Responsive Websites With React Bootstrap: A Developer's Dream

Business

US SEC Sues Binance Over Inflating Trading Volumes

Business Tourism

Airlines Predict Air Travel to Soar to Near Record Rate for 2023

Tech Business

Is Dropbox Free & How Does It Work [+Dropbox Plans Pricing In 2023]

Business

TSMC Begins 2nm Pre-Production, Targets Mass Production In 2025:

Lifestyles Business

10 Unexpected Ways Ace Hardware Can Transform Your Home

Business

Apple Stock Surpasses Historical Value Metrics, Attracting Short Put Trades

Business

Opec Extends 2024 Oil Deal With Saudi Arabia In July

Business

Harnessing Solar Power for Business Sustainability and Cost Savings

Business

Southwest Airlines Strikes New Deals With Flight Attendants And Mechanics

Business

Maybe Amazon Prime Will Have Cheap Cell Service Someday

Business

Amazon Prime May Add An Ad-Supported Tier, Joining Netflix And Disney

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Amazon Prime May Add An Ad-Supported Tier, Joining Netflix And Disney

(CTN News) – In an effort to boost revenue and attract more price-conscious customers, Amazon is planning to launch an advertising-supported tier of its Prime Video streaming service, according to the Wall Street Journal published Wednesday.

Several rival platforms, such as Netflix, introduced similar features in an effort to boost revenue.

Background information

A potential shift in Amazon’s streaming strategy comes amidst a number of cost-cutting measures, including thousands of layoffs.

According to the company, it is attempting to remain competitive with other streaming services such as Netflix, Max, and Disney+, which have all already introduced cheaper subscription tiers that include advertisements for a reduced price.

Netflix’s decision to add advertisements came after the company lost subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, though the figures rebounded later in the year.

As reported by Business Insider, Amazon ended 2022 with 168 million Prime members in the United States, according to a report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners.

On December 31, 2022, Netflix had 230.75 million subscribers, Disney+ had 161.8 million, Paramount+ had 56 million, Hulu had 48 million, ESPN+ had 24.9 million, and Peacock had more than 20 million subscribers.

FACTS THAT SURPRISE

Amazon is considering increasing its streaming of live sports after adding the NFL’s Thursday Night Football games last year. In the Journal, it was reported that the company is considering bidding for the rights to stream NBA games in 2025 when the rights are up for renewal.

CONNECTION

Last month, Netflix announced that U.S. users will no longer be able to share accounts with others who do not live with them. In advance of the U.S. implementation, the password crackdown had been instituted in four other countries earlier this year.

If you wish to share your Netflix account with someone outside your household, you can either purchase a “sub account” for $7.99 or transfer a profile to a new membership that someone else purchases.

CRITICIAN IN CHARGE

The Bernstein analyst Mark Shmulik wrote to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Wednesday that the company is pursuing “too many ideas.”

He recommended that Amazon “divest, seek outside funding, or trim spending” on health care and its low Earth orbit satellite network, Project Kupier. A note released hours before the Journal article stated that the weaker ideas are “taking away oxygen capital” from businesses that are successful.

Furthermore, Shmulik recommended that Amazon continue to build its advertising and media divisions.

NUMBER LARGE

A total of $9.6 billion. According to Amazon, that amount was generated in ad revenue for the first quarter of this year. Adding an ad tier to its streaming service is not known how much money it will make.

SEE ALSO:

Stake Program At Coinbase Targeted By Alabama Securities Commission

United Natural Foods, Inc. Stake Reduced By Raymond James & Associates.

Electric Vehicle Tax Credit: Eligibility,Criteria & How to Claim It?
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs