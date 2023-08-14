Connect with us

Business

PayPal's New CEO, Alex Chriss, was previously CEO of Intuit
Advertisement

Business News

Top 10 Priciest Global Cities For Expatriates: Cost Of Living vs. Quality Of Life For Modern Expatriates

Business

Inflation Blamed On Pay By Biased Bank Of England, Not Profits

Business

China's Economy Enters Deflation as US Inflation Ticks Higher

Business News World News

Russia Surpasses Germany to Become Worlds 5th Largest Economy

News Business News Asia

China's Property Developer Country Garden Forecasts US$7.6Bn Loss

Business

Southwest Airlines Plane And Cessna Near Collision Investigated By US FAA

Business

Alibaba's Damo Academy Is 1 Of China's National Efforts To Boost Tech Innovation

Business

Thailand's DSI Freezes US$6.2 Million of Former Stark Corps Chairman

Business

A Challenge To Starbucks' Diversity Is Lost By a Conservative Investor

News Business

Philippines’ 50 Richest 2023 List: Economy Sustains 6.4% Growth Amidst Inflation And Market Resilience

News Business

US, UK, And Canada Apply Global Sanctions On Riad Salameh And Associates For Financial Misconduct

Business

Alibaba Posts Solid Earnings And Revenue Growth Of 14%

Business

Credit Card Debt Reaches Ots Highest Level Ever, Surpassing $1 Trillion In The U.S.

Business

Zenith Bank And The AfCFTA Have Signed a Memorandum Of Understanding

Business

Thailand's Central Bank Backtracks on Economic Growth Forecasts

Business

Thailand Joins China in Seeking an Alternatives to the US Dollar

Business

Thailand's Electrical Authority to Lower Electricity Costs

Business

Reasons to Choose Equipment Rental Software for your Rental Business

Automotive Business

Tesla's Valuation Soars: From $50 Billion To $773 Billion During CFO Zach Kirkhorn's Tenure

Business

PayPal’s New CEO, Alex Chriss, was previously CEO of Intuit

Published

6 seconds ago

on

PayPal's New CEO, Alex Chriss, was previously CEO of Intuit

(CTN News) – As announced by the board of PayPal on Monday, Alex Chriss will become PayPal’s new CEO, reporting to the executive who runs the Small Business and Self-Employed group for Intuit.

From the 27th of September, Chriss will take over PayPal’s longtime CEO, Dan Schulman, stepping into his shoes. Schulman had previously announced that he intended to step down from his position by the end of the year.

It is expected that he will remain a director at the company until May 2024.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to take the baton from Dan, and I am grateful to be able to work with PayPal’s talented and committed team to build on PayPal’s remarkable history, while drawing upon its unique capabilities to deliver outstanding products and services to businesses and consumers alike,” Chriss said in a press release.

There was an increase of around 1% in shares of PayPal on Monday morning.

Among nine candidates who applied for the role, PayPal’s board decided to hire Chriss for the position. It was back in February that the selection process started.

It was noted that Intuit’s board members were impressed with Chriss’s leadership during his time at the company, particularly when it came to guiding the company through its $12 billion acquisition of the marketing platform Mailchimp.

While conducting the search for the new CEO, members of the board met with more than 20 investors, including activist investor Elliott Management, as part of their search for the new CEO.

Elliott Management accumulated an undisclosed stake in PayPal during the summer of last year. There was no role for the firm in the search process, according to the board members.

As a result of PayPal’s split from eBay in 2015, Schulman became the company’s CEO. Announcing his intention to retire at the end of December last year, Schulman informed the company of his decision to retire.

“I am really proud of everything we have accomplished at PayPal and of the incredibly talented and committed people I work with every day,” Schulman said in a statement announcing his decision.

Together, we have reimagined financial services and e-commerce, and have worked to improve the financial health of our customers by improving their financial health.”

SEE ALSO:

Inflation Blamed On Pay By Biased Bank Of England, Not Profits

China’s Economy Enters Deflation as US Inflation Ticks Higher

Today, AMC Shares Are In Freefall Before The Market Opens
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs