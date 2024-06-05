You Can’t Use HDFC Bank Debit Or Credit Cards For These Two Days.

(CTN News) – HDFC Bank, which is one of the largest private sector banks in India, has made an announcement that all of its debit, credit, and prepaid card transactions will be temporarily unavailable for a couple of days.

This measure will be in effect until further notice. The community was taken aback by this piece of information. The ability of customers to use their cards will be made more difficult as a consequence of this.

Not only will the services for card transactions continue to be inaccessible on June 4, 2024, between the hours of 12:30 AM and 2:30 AM, but they will also continue to be unavailable on June 6, 2024, between the same time frame they were unavailable on June 4, 2024. There will be no change in either of these inaccessibilities.

Specifically, the financial institution made this information available to the general public for consumption.

HDFC Bank is currently using an improved system.

According to a statement that was published by HDFC Bank, the most major reason that accounts for the inaccessibility of this service is due to a large redesign of the system.

This was noted in the statement. Electronic mail and short message service messages (SMS) have been used to communicate with the bank’s customers in order to alert them of the temporary inaccessibility of the service. Customers of the bank were provided with this information at their request.

Through the use of electronic mail and text messages, the HDFC Bank made an attempt to engage with its customers.

Concurrently, the financial institution sent a warning to its customers, informing them that the service would be momentarily unavailable to them. consumers of the bank were informed via email that “HDFC Bank debit, credit, and prepaid card transactions will not be available on June 4, 2024, from 12:30 AM to 2:30 AM and on June 6, 2024, from 12:30 AM to 2:30 AM.”

This information was delivered to the consumers of the bank. It was immediately after the bank made the declaration that the transactions would not be possible that the information was disseminated to the existing customers.

A thorough investigation revealed that HDFC Bank has made the decision to prepare a system upgrade for its debit, credit, and prepaid card services on the dates that are given below. This information was discovered after the inquiry was carried out. Following the completion of the investigation, this decision was arrived at.

As soon as the investigation was finished, this decision was made and communicated to the appropriate parties. Because this system update is now being deployed, it is anticipated that card services may experience a temporary disruption in their operations across the country.

Across the country, HDFC Bank is expected to experience disruptions.

All of these HDFC Bank card services will not function properly at the bank’s automated teller machine (ATM), point of sale (swipe machines at stores), online payment gateway site, or Netsafe transactions as a result of this process of upgrading the system.

A further point to consider is that HDFC Bank has recently made the announcement that, beginning on the 25th of June, it will no longer send out SMS alerts for UPI transactions that are less than Rs 100. Up until the 25th of June, this modification will be brought into effect. This adjustment will take effect immediately after it has been made.

The bank would continue to provide a notification to the users for each and every UPI transaction, as stated in the communication that was provided by HDFC’s Bank. Nevertheless, this is the situation. The continuation of this practice is something that will be carried out in the years to come.

SEE ALSO:

Stock Of Bank Of America (BAC) Dips While The Market Gains: Key Facts