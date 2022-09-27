Amazon Alexa And Ring Event Will Reveal New Echo Speakers

Amazon will reveal new Echo speakers in Alexa And Ring Event

Amazon has announced it’s hosting an event for its devices, services, and Ring products that’ll take place at 12 PM ET / 5 PM BST on Wednesday, September 28 (2 AM AEST, September 29) – that’s tomorrow at the time of writing.

The event doesn’t come completely out of anywhere. Amazon often hosts a product launch around this time each year with similar announcements occurring in 2020 and 2021. Based on its history we can expect the retail giant to unveil new entries in its best smart speaker like – the Amazon Echo – and from it calling Ring out by name we imagine we’ll see a new best video doorbell or best home security camera enter the scene too.

It may also give us some hints for the kinds of deals we can expect to see in October at its Prime Early Access Sale (read: Prime Day 2) – with the deals event acting as a precursor to its Black Friday 2022 sale. If Amazon announces a new Echo Dot (for example), then we’ll probably see older models get a large discount during the upcoming sale.

Expect the expected

Amazon hasn’t explicitly said what it will be showing off, but we can make some educated guesses.

During last year’s Amazon event 2021 we saw its entire Echo Show lineup get a refresh – with the Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd generation), Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen), and Amazon Echo Show 15 getting unveiled. Similarly, this year we expect we’ll get new Echo announcements, but for its more traditional smart speakers.

The Amazon Echo (2020) and Amazon Echo Dot (2020) are definitely due to new models. These replaced their predecessors after only one year, so some new versions are already a year late, depending on want to think about it.

Plus, as we’ve seen before Amazon usually makes some kind of Echo announcement at these events, so a new Echo and Echo Dot make a lot of sense.

Beyond Echo, we’ll also likely get a Ring announcement, what with Amazon specifically mentioning Ring when it described what its September 28 event entails.

The ring has quite a few products that haven’t been updated in a while, so we might see lots from the Amazon-owned security company.

And though we haven’t heard any information about a Blink launch so far, it’s entirely possible that Amazon’s other security company will appear with updated products too.

Alternatively, Amazon could surprise us all with an all-new type Echo, Ring, or Blink device, but we’ll just have to wait and see. There haven’t really been any leaks or hints to clue us in.

Related CTN News:

How can Octopus give me a fixed-rate tariff that’s not fixed?