Florida Airport Closures Hinder Las Vegas Flights
Florida Airport Closures Hinder Las Vegas Flights

Florida Airport Closures Hinder Las Vegas Flights

(CTN News) _ Eight Florida airports were closed Tuesday due to Hurricane Ian, which is expected to intensify into a Category 4 storm before it reaches the Sunshine State.

Storms are expected to cause Florida airports damaging winds and flooding across the state as they move north, and they are expected to reach neighboring states Georgia and South Carolina.

There will be closures at the following eight airports as a result of Harry Reid International Airport’s announcement.

The following times have been converted into Pacific Standard Time for all airport closures:

Albert Whitted Airport (SPG) closed at 10 a.m. on   April 2. Reopening of the airport is expected to take place at 4 a.m. on   Friday.

Immokalee Regional Airport (IMM) is expected to close at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The airport is expected to reopen at 9 a.m. Friday.

Marco Island Executive Airport (MKY), in Naples, is expected to close at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The airport is expected to reopen at 4 a.m. Thursday.

Melbourne International Airport (MLB) is expected to close at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The airport is expected to reopen at 7 a.m. Friday.

Orlando International Airport (MCO) is expected to close at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. It is expected to reopen at 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) is expected to close at 5 p.m. Tuesday. It is expected to reopen at 9 a.m. Thursday,

St. Petersburg/Clearwater International Airport (PIE) is expected to close at 3 p.m. Tuesday. It is expected to reopen at 9 a.m. Friday.

Tampa International Airport (TPA) is expected to close at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The airport is expected to reopen at 9 a.m. Friday.

Disney Florida World has closed four hotels on its Orlando property but has not made a decision to shut down its theme parks.

Busch Gardens in Tampa will be closed through Thursday, the Associated Press reported. Rainfall could total Florida airports 16 inches, and an ocean surge could reach 10 feet.

