India and Thailand Strengthen Cultural Ties with Sanskrit and Hindi Education

The Indian Ambassador to Thailand and the President of Silpakorn University in Bangkok have renewed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the establishment of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Sanskrit Chair at the University, a significant development in the bilateral relationship between the two countries. This renewal is a significant milestone in the preservation and promotion of our shared cultural and linguistic heritage.

The renewed MoU underscores the long-standing partnership between ICCR and Silpakorn University to advance Sanskrit studies. Furthermore, both parties deliberated on strategies to facilitate the exchange of expertise in archaeology and increase the prevalence of the Hindi language among Thai students.

The Ambassador recognized Silpakorn University’s substantial contribution to the enhancement of Indo-Thai cultural and linguistic relations, particularly through its Sanskrit Study Centre.

PM Modi Highlights Importance of Sanskrit in Thailand and Global Cultural Bonds

Sanskrit has significantly influenced the philosophy, religion, literature, and languages of Southeast Asia, particularly Thailand. For more than a century, Thai education has included the study of Sanskrit.

Silpakorn University established the Sanskrit Studies Centre in 1996 and has been a leader in promoting Sanskrit research. The MoU agreed in June 2013 included the ICCR Sanskrit Chair, which was renewed in April 2023 and is scheduled to remain in effect until December 2024.

The ICCR collaborated with Thammasat University to establish the ICCR Hindi Chair at the Pridi Banomyong International College (PBIC) in 2013. This chair, in addition to the Sanskrit Chair, is valid until April 2025.

Yet another memorandum of understanding (MoU) was executed in 2018 with Chiang Mai University for the Chair of Indian Studies. These initiatives are part of a more comprehensive endeavour to foster academic exchange, Indian languages, and culture between Thailand and India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the importance of Sanskrit language studies in Thailand and other countries during his monthly radio program, “Mann Ki Baat.”

He recognized the contributions of Dr. Chirapat Prapandvidya and Dr. Kusuma Raksamani, Thai Sanskrit scholars, who have significantly contributed to promoting Sanskrit in Thailand.

The bilateral relationship between India and Thailand is profoundly rooted in cultural exchanges and history. The Thai language integrates substantial elements of Pali and Sanskrit, and Hindu influences can be observed in Thai architecture, arts, dance, sculpture, and literature. The teaching of Sanskrit in Thailand is a testament to the enduring cultural bond between the two nations.

This ongoing partnership emphasizes the shared cultural heritage and dedication to fortifying the educational and linguistic connections between Thailand and India.