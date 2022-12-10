FlyBIS And Eve To Launch EVTOL Operations In Brazil And Latin America

(CTN News) – FlyBIS Aviation Limited, a Brazilian start-up working on advanced air mobility based in Caxias do Sul, in the South of the country, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Eve Air Mobility, a developer of eVTOL aircraft.

There will be collaboration between the two companies in order to develop eVTOL operations in Brazil and South America. Aside from the agreement, FlyBIS will also purchase up to 40 of Eve’s eVTOL vehicles as part of the agreement.

With this newly formed collaboration with FlyBIS, we have the opportunity to expand the future of air mobility to Southern areas of Brazil as well as other South American countries,” said Andre Stein, Eve’s Co-CEO and co-founder.

Several high-traffic tourist areas in this region will benefit from the use of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, reinforcing our commitment to nurturing urban air mobility markets in different parts of the world through eVTOL operations.

In the short term, FlyBIS has become a viable option for air mobility in South Brazil. It is set to play a significant role in changing and improving the way future generations move around and carry out their daily lives.

FlyBIS plans to expand its operations to neighboring countries after launching operations in Brazil’s southern states. In addition, it will contribute to the implementation and design of Eve’s air mobility ecosystem by contributing to its implementation and development.

Besides Embraer Phenom 100 aircraft, FlyBIS is backed by Brave Aviation, a company that operates its own fleet of aircraft, including the Embraer Phenom 100.

Gustavo Zanettini, co-founder and CEO of FlyBIS, who is also a pilot and aviation consultant, said the following about FlyBIS:

We have a strong team at FlyBIS that is working together with Eve’s outstanding workforce and second-to-none resources to develop and implement this project in the most financially efficient and sustainable manner.

It is clear that our team is very motivated and confident, and we will be working hard to develop a more accessible and cleaner urban air mobility experience for the next generation.”

A total of 2,770 eVTOLs from FlyBIS are currently backlogged in Eve’s order backlog, making it the industry leader.

Eve Air Mobility is a global air transportation company

In order to accelerate the urban air mobility ecosystem, Eve Air Mobility has dedicated itself to that mission.

With Embraer S.A.’s more than 50 years of aerospace expertise, Eve states that with the launch of an advanced eVTOL project, an extensive global services and support network, and an innovative air traffic management solution, they are “taking a holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem.”

The shares of Eve’s common stock and public warrants are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the tickers “EVEX” and “EVEXW” indicating that the shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

