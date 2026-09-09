Chiang Rai Property Owners Are Making the Same Mistake Phuket Owners Made 10 Years Ago

Most people renting out a property in Chiang Rai are running it themselves. They set a price, put it on Airbnb, answer messages when they can, and send a cleaner between guests. It holds together for a while. Then a booking goes wrong at midnight, or a leak sits behind a wall for two months, and a year of earnings quietly disappears.

For this case study, we interviewed Wade Leathem, general manager of Lofty Property Management, about the systems his company built while managing short-term rentals in Phuket. Leathem has worked in property management for 15 years.

Lofty Property Management has operated in Phuket since 2015, now runs more than 250 properties, holds Airbnb Preferred Partner status, carries over 7,500 Airbnb reviews across its portfolio, and is regarded as one of the leading property management companies in Phuket.

We chose a Phuket operator that had worked through a full market cycle, including the boom, the pandemic, and the recovery, because owners here need to know what holds up in a bad year rather than a good one. Lofty Property Management works only in Phuket and does not operate in Chiang Rai. What follows is one company’s experience rather than an industry benchmark, and what matters is the system, not the company that built it.

Chiang Rai Rental Market: The Returns are Real, the Management is Not

Market data aggregated in October 2025 puts villa yields in the province at 6 to 8 per cent a year, houses at 5 to 7 per cent, and condominiums at 4 to 6 per cent. Those are healthy numbers, and they are why so many owners here have started listing.

What owners skip is the width of those ranges. On a villa at the province’s median price of around 7.5 million THB, the distance between 6 and 8 per cent is roughly 150,000 THB a year. Almost none of that gap comes from the building. It comes from pricing, guest response times, cleaning standards, and whether anyone catches damage early.

That is the work, and it is a job rather than a hobby. Chiang Rai’s professional management sector is still developing, so most owners here do that job themselves. It holds up with one property and a quiet season, and falls apart once bookings become consistent.

Short-term Rental Rules in Thailand: Check this First

Before pricing, cleaning, or anything else in this article, confirm you are allowed to rent nightly at all. Plenty of owners skip this and find out later.

Under the Hotel Act B.E. 2547, renting a property for stays shorter than 30 days can count as running a hotel business. Operating without the right registration carries a fine of up to 20,000 THB, an additional 10,000 THB for every day the activity continues, and imprisonment of up to one year. Enforcement is real, and provincial administration officers have inspected suspected properties in several provinces.

Smaller properties may qualify for non-hotel registration, which since 2023 covers accommodation with a maximum of eight guest rooms and no more than 30 guests at any one time. This is not an automatic exemption. You still register with the local authority, and other conditions apply.

Condominium owners face a second problem. Section 17/1 of the Condominium Act restricts operating a business inside a condominium building outside designated areas, which in practice makes nightly letting of individual units difficult. Juristic person rules often add their own restrictions.

Six things to confirm before you list:

Whether your property needs a hotel licence or qualifies for non-hotel registration

What your district office requires, since local practice varies

Condominium juristic person rules, if the property sits in a condo building

Any building use restrictions attached to the property

TM30 reporting, which requires foreign guests to be reported to Immigration, normally within 24 hours of arrival

Tax and accounting obligations on your rental income

None of this is legal advice, and requirements differ by property type and district. Check with your district office and a qualified Thai lawyer before you book.

How a Phuket Property Management Company Operates

Owners often picture property management as handing over keys and booking a cleaner. The real scope is wider than that. Lofty Property Management splits its work into six areas that run more or less independently, and each one covers a job most owners either do badly or skip. Here is how each works, and what the single-property version of it looks like in Chiang Rai.

Area-based cleaning teams

Most companies run one cleaning team and send it wherever the next job sits. Lofty Property Management runs five teams, each with its own vehicle and its own part of the island, because driving between Bang Tao and Rawai can consume two hours of a working day.

The staffing model matters more than the routing. The cleaners are salaried employees, not subcontractors paid per job.

“A subcontractor has to finish a certain number of properties in a day to make his money,” Leathem says. “So he rushes. Our teams are salaried, and a supervisor checks behind them. Nobody is racing a quota.”

The teams also report damage on every visit, which turns each clean into a light inspection. You cannot run five teams for one property, but you can use the same cleaner every time, pay a monthly retainer rather than per job, and ask for a short damage report after every stay.

24/7 guest communication

Guest communication runs 24 hours a day with no closed window. A guest locked out at 3 am reaches somebody. That sounds excessive until you consider what one unresolved night does to a review score, and what a review score does to your listing’s ranking and your ability to charge more.

Lofty Property Management can also move guests between properties it manages when a unit becomes unusable mid-stay. An owner with one property has only one option in that situation: a refund and a bad review.

You will not answer messages at 3 am forever. What you can do is write saved replies for the ten questions guests always ask, add clear photo instructions in the listing and the lockbox, and keep one trusted local contact who can handle a problem when you cannot. Most bad reviews trace back to guests who couldn’t reach anyone.

In-house maintenance and monthly inspections

Everyday repairs go to the company’s own maintenance team, with specialist jobs going to a vendor network built over more than ten years. Laundry stays in-house too, and every managed property gets a formal inspection each month. This is the part an individual owner cannot realistically replicate.

For one property, the version that works is a written monthly walk-through with photos, plus a short list of tradesmen you have already used and trust. Northern humidity, heavy seasonal rain, and burning season dust all cause slow damage, and a problem found in month one costs a fraction of the same problem found in month six.

Real-time financial reporting

Owners see bookings, payments, and expenses in real time rather than waiting for a monthly summary. Repairs pass through at actual cost with no markup, and any job above 5,000 THB needs the owner’s approval before work begins.

“Owners do not leave a company because of a bad clean,” Leathem says. “They leave because they get a bill with no receipt and no explanation. Anything over 5,000 baht, we contact the owner first. It is in the contract.”

If you manage your own property, a simple spreadsheet listing every booking and every expense does the same job. Without one, you cannot tell a good year from a lucky one, and you have no basis for deciding whether to raise rates, refurbish, or sell.

Daily pricing strategy

Lofty Property Management runs a dedicated pricing team that adjusts rates daily against demand, local events, and seasonality. Most owners assume income comes from occupancy. It comes more from what each booking earns, and a property that stays full at a flat low rate usually earns less than one priced properly through its peak windows.

Chiang Rai has clear peaks. Songkran, the flower festival period, the cool months from November to February, and cross-border traffic through Mae Sai. Moving your rate through those windows instead of holding one number all year is the highest-return change most owners here can make, and it costs nothing.

Commission, contracts, and guarantees

Commission is a flat 20 per cent for both villas and condominiums. Lofty Property Management says many Phuket operators charge above 25 per cent, and attributes its lower rate to scale rather than generosity, since a larger portfolio spreads fixed costs thinner. There is no fixed monthly fee, no income or occupancy guarantee, and the contract runs open-ended with no minimum term.

“Any company can promise you 90 per cent occupancy in a good year,” Leathem says. “Ask them to put it in the contract with a penalty attached. Nobody does.”

The useful part for owners here is what those terms tell you to ask about, which brings us to the next section.

Six questions to ask a Property Manager

If you decide to hire someone locally, six questions will tell you most of what you need to know.

How long have you been operating, and how many properties do you manage now?

Are your cleaners your own staff or subcontractors, and who checks their work?

How often do you inspect, and do I get a written report with photos?

How do I see bookings and expenses, and how quickly do they appear?

Do you mark up maintenance work, and at what amount do you need my approval?

What is the notice period if I want to leave?

Ask about licensing too. A manager who cannot explain the registration process for your property type isn’t a manager you want.

Where the Phuket Property Management Model does not fit Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai is not a smaller Phuket. Volume is far lower, the season is shorter and sharper, and nightly rates sit well below island levels. A five-team cleaning operation makes no sense in a market this size.

The commission economics do not transfer either. A 20 per cent rate works in Phuket because of portfolio scale. Any manager taking on a handful of properties here needs more than that to survive, so a very low quote from a small local operator deserves caution rather than relief.

What this means for Chiang Rai owners

Nothing in this article requires hiring a company. The pricing changes, the cleaning arrangement, the monthly inspection, and the expense record are all things one owner can do alone in an afternoon of setup.

The Phuket example shows these are separate jobs with separate systems behind them, not a single task called “managing the property.” Owners who treat them that way land at the top of those yield ranges. Owners who do not lose the difference without ever seeing where it went.