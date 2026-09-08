Reporting a Crime in Chiang Rai: Call 191 or 1155?

If you need police help in Chiang Rai, the right number depends on how urgent the situation is. Call 191 for an immediate police emergency, such as a crime in progress or a serious threat; call 1155 for Tourist Police assistance, especially when you need translation, help reporting a tourist-related problem, or support reaching the correct local station.

Move to a safe place before calling, and contact Thailand’s medical emergency service at 1669 if anyone is injured or needs an ambulance. Tourist Police assistance is available 24/7, and Thailand’s emergency contacts for tourists can help you keep the main numbers accessible while traveling.

The police station you need depends on where the incident happened, so confirm the current location and directions by phone instead of relying on an unverified online address. Start by choosing between 191 and 1155, then follow the steps for reporting the incident.

Key Takeaways

Call 191 when a crime is in progress, someone faces immediate danger, or you need urgent police dispatch.

when a crime is in progress, someone faces immediate danger, or you need urgent police dispatch. Call 1155 for Tourist Police help with scams, theft, disputes, language support, and non-immediate crime reports.

for Tourist Police help with scams, theft, disputes, language support, and non-immediate crime reports. Dial 1669 for an ambulance or serious medical emergency, then contact police when appropriate.

for an ambulance or serious medical emergency, then contact police when appropriate. Save your location, passport details, receipts, messages, and photos before making a report.

Tourist Police support is available 24/7, and Thailand’s official emergency guidance confirms the main numbers. You can also review Thailand Tourist Police emergency support before traveling.

Reporting a Crime in Chiang Rai: Police Stations and Tourist Police

Your first call depends on urgency. Use 191 when someone faces immediate danger, while 1155 is often more helpful when you need Tourist Police support, translation, or guidance with a nonurgent report. If you aren’t sure which local station handles the incident, call either number and explain where it happened.

Call 191 When Police Help Is Needed Now

Thailand’s nationwide police emergency number is 191. Call it when officers need to respond immediately, including situations involving:

Violence, threats, or an assault in progress.

A robbery, burglary, or dangerous confrontation happening now.

A suspect who is armed, aggressive, or still nearby.

A serious road crash, especially when people are trapped or at risk.

Any immediate threat to life or safety.

Move away from danger before calling if you can do so safely. Tell the operator your exact location, a nearby landmark, what kind of emergency is happening, and a callback number. Hotel names, road signs, temple names, intersections, and map pins can help responders find you.

Call 1669 for urgent medical care or an ambulance. For a fire emergency, dial 199. Thailand’s official emergency number guide lists these services alongside the police and Tourist Police hotlines.

Call 1155 When You Need Tourist Police Support

Call 1155, Thailand’s Tourist Police hotline, when you’re a foreign visitor who needs help with a lost passport or phone, theft discovered after the fact, a scam, a dispute, translation, or directions to the correct police unit. The line is promoted as a 24/7 tourist assistance service with multilingual support, but state your preferred language clearly at the start.

Tourist Police don’t replace the Royal Thai Police or conduct every local investigation. However, they can receive your complaint, help explain the situation, coordinate with the relevant agency, accompany or direct you, and reduce language problems. A nonurgent report may still need to be completed at a local police station.

Use this quick guide:

Immediate danger or crime in progress: Call 191.

Call 191. Foreign visitor needing language or reporting help: Call 1155.

Call 1155. Injury or urgent medical treatment: Call 1669.

Call 1669. Fire or fire-related rescue: Call 199.

Station locations and contact details can change, and current official sources don’t provide a verified Chiang Rai station directory here. Call 191 or 1155 for the correct station and current directions. For context, see this Chiang Rai crime report, which shows how Tourist Police may coordinate with local investigators.

What to Do at a Chiang Rai Police Station

Once you reach the correct station, follow a clear order and keep your explanation factual. Tourist Police may direct or accompany you to the agency that has jurisdiction, especially when the incident happened in another district or requires local investigators.

Bring Your Passport, Timeline, and Supporting Evidence

Arrive safely, then tell the front desk or officer, “I want to report a crime.” Show your passport and explain that you are a visitor who needs to file a complaint. A Tourist Police complaint form may ask for your name, date of birth, nationality, address, occupation, passport number, and visa expiration date.

Bring copies of your passport and travel or insurance documents when possible. Keep the originals with you unless an officer explains why an original is required. If you lost your passport, carry any copy, emergency travel document, or embassy paperwork available. Guidance on transferring a visa after losing your passport also shows why keeping the original police report matters.

Prepare a short written timeline before you arrive. Include the date, time, location, people involved, what happened, and when you noticed the loss or damage. Add any details that can help officers identify a suspect, such as clothing, approximate age, vehicle, license plate, or direction of travel.

Bring evidence that supports the timeline, including:

Receipts, booking details, chat messages, and witness contact information.

Screenshots, photographs, video, and relevant bank or payment records.

Medical documents, insurance paperwork, and damaged property, if carrying it is safe.

Clear facts are more useful than guesses. If you are unsure about a time, amount, or person’s identity, say so instead of presenting an estimate as certain.

Ask for Language Help and a Written Record

Explain what happened in simple terms, then request an interpreter or Tourist Police assistance if you don’t understand the report in English. The official Tourist Police service lists 1155 for assistance and translation support. Translation can help you communicate, but it doesn’t guarantee a particular legal result. The local police agency still controls the investigation and may decide which steps follow.

Before signing, check every name, date, location, item, and amount. Ask the officer to correct anything inaccurate, and request an explanation of written Thai text you cannot read. When available, obtain a copy, receipt, complaint number, or stamped confirmation of the report.

Before leaving, ask for the officer’s name or unit, the station handling the case, and the next follow-up step. Confirm how you will provide additional evidence and how to check for updates. A report is only useful if you understand what happens after you walk out.

How Tourist Police Help Foreign Visitors After a Crime

Tourist Police support goes beyond answering your first call. Their role is to help foreign visitors explain what happened, reach the correct authority, and understand the next step. The 1155 hotline operates 24/7, with multilingual assistance for tourist-related problems and emergencies. The Tourist Police service information also describes support through the Tourist Police application.

Lost Property, Theft, Scams, and Online Fraud Need Different Details

Start by identifying whether you lost something, suffered a crime, or sent money because of deception. A lost item is not automatically a criminal case, but a clear record can help if someone took it or found it and refused to return it.

For lost property, provide:

The last known location and time.

A detailed description, including brand, color, model, and identifying marks.

The item’s approximate value and any serial number.

Your travel route and places visited before noticing the loss.

For theft, add the exact or estimated time, location, value, and evidence of forced entry or unauthorized use. Photos of damaged locks, room doors, bags, or vehicles can help. Give officers receipts, witness details, tracking information, and relevant camera locations.

If a bank card or account may be compromised, contact the bank immediately. Freeze the card and account, change affected passwords, save transaction records, and ask the bank for a case or reference number. Then report the incident to police with the bank’s records.

Online scams require digital evidence. Preserve messages, usernames, phone numbers, payment details, wallet addresses, profile links, and screenshots before blocking or deleting anything. Chiang Rai visitors can also review these Tourist Police scam warnings for examples of local fraud reports.

When to Contact Your Embassy, Insurer, or Hotel

Call 1155 for Tourist Police assistance, complaint intake, translation, directions to the correct police office, or coordination with local police and another agency. Officers may escort you, contact a supervisor, help arrange follow-up, or communicate with your embassy, consulate, family member, or relative when appropriate.

The official bureau also publishes +66 2-283-1500 and +66 2-401-1111. Confirm any Chiang Rai station number through 1155 because local contact details can change.

Your embassy or consulate may help with emergency travel documents, welfare checks, and a list of local professionals. It normally cannot investigate the crime, order Thai police to act, or override Thai procedures. Contact your travel insurer promptly and ask which report, receipts, medical records, or proof of loss it requires.

Hotel staff, tour operators, and trusted local contacts can help with translation, transport, and directions. Still, obtain an official police report when your insurer or a legal claim requires one. Tourist Police can coordinate the process, but they are not your private lawyer, insurer, or immigration officer.

Safety and Follow-Up Steps After You Report the Crime

Reporting the incident is only the first step. Before leaving, write down who handled your complaint, what happens next, and how you can provide more information. Keep your safety and access to your records in mind while the case continues.

Useful Emergency Numbers to Save Before You Travel

Save these numbers in your phone before an incident occurs. A screenshot or printed card is useful if your phone is lost or has no battery.

191: Police emergencies, including a crime in progress, immediate threats, or dangerous suspects.

Police emergencies, including a crime in progress, immediate threats, or dangerous suspects. 1155: Tourist Police assistance, including translation, tourist-related complaints, and help contacting the correct local police unit.

Tourist Police assistance, including translation, tourist-related complaints, and help contacting the correct local police unit. 1669: Medical emergencies and ambulance services.

Medical emergencies and ambulance services. 199: Fire and fire-rescue emergencies.

Fire and fire-rescue emergencies. 1193: Highway Police assistance on major roads and highways.

Highway Police assistance on major roads and highways. 1672: Tourism Authority of Thailand information and tourist assistance.

For example, call 191 if someone threatens you outside your hotel. Call 1155 if the danger has ended and you need help explaining a theft to local police. The Thailand emergency numbers guide can help you keep the main contacts together, but save them directly before traveling.

Record the Report and Follow Up Safely

Before you leave the station, record the date, time, location, agency, officer’s name or details, complaint number, and promised next step. Ask when you should follow up and whether the assigned local police unit prefers a phone call, visit, or additional documents.

Keep copies of the police report, photos, messages, medical records, receipts, and insurance correspondence in a secure cloud folder. Use a strong password and share access only with someone you trust. Keep offline copies too if your phone or internet access may be unreliable.

Follow up through 1155 if you need translation, cannot reach the assigned unit, or are unsure which office handles the case. You can also contact the local unit named on your report. If an officer or insurer asks you to sign, pay, surrender property, or provide unfamiliar documents, ask Tourist Police or a trusted translator to explain the request first.

Your safety comes before the report. If a suspect threatens or follows you, change your accommodation or transport plans, avoid direct contact, and tell hotel staff or a trusted companion. Call 191 again if the danger returns or becomes immediate. For related travel precautions, review this Chiang Rai police checkpoint guidance.

Frequently Asked Questions

These questions cover practical issues that can arise after you contact 191 or 1155. Keep your safety first, then focus on clear communication and a written record.

Can a foreign visitor report a crime without speaking Thai?

Yes. Call 1155 and clearly state which language you need. Tourist Police can help with communication and may guide you through the complaint process.

However, your complaint may still go to the local police unit that has jurisdiction. Ask who will provide interpretation, where you must give your statement, and how you can follow up after leaving Chiang Rai.

Should I call 191 or 1155 after a robbery?

Call 191 if the robbery is happening, the suspect is nearby, or anyone faces immediate danger. Move to a safe place first if you can, then provide your location and explain what is happening.

Use 1155 after the immediate danger has ended when you need tourist-focused guidance, language support, or help reaching the correct police station. You can also review these Thailand travel safety tips before your trip.

Do I need my passport to make a police report in Thailand?

Police and Tourist Police commonly request identity and passport details during the complaint process. Bring your passport if it’s safe, along with a copy or a photo of the identification page when available.

Don’t delay an emergency while searching for documents. If your passport was lost or stolen, explain that immediately and provide another form of identification, a copy, or your embassy details if you have them.

Can Tourist Police investigate the crime themselves?

Tourist Police can receive complaints, assist visitors, arrange communication, and coordinate with other agencies. They may also direct you to the police office responsible for the location where the incident occurred.

The relevant local police or investigative unit may handle the formal investigation. The assigned agency depends on the facts, the location, and the type of offense, so ask which unit has your case.

What should I do if a police report is not in English?

Ask for Tourist Police assistance or an interpreter before signing anything you don’t understand. Request a clear explanation of key details, including the date, location, property, money involved, and names recorded in the report.

Check the translated information carefully, then ask for a copy, receipt, or complaint reference. The U.S. Embassy also advises crime victims to request a copy of the police report.

Can I get help replacing a lost passport after a crime?

Your embassy or consulate handles passport replacement, not the Thai police. The police report can support your passport application and may also help with an insurance claim. For U.S. travelers, review the official lost passport replacement instructions.

Report the loss, secure your bank accounts and online services, and contact your embassy using its current official emergency instructions. The police report may be required before the embassy issues an emergency travel document or replacement passport.