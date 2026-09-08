Frenchman’s Deportation From Thailand Gains Global Attention

BANGKOK – Thailand has officially ordered the deportation of French national Kevin Dimino. The decision follows a highly publicized conflict on the island of Koh Samui. Authorities say his behavior posed a serious threat to public order and safety.

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul signed the deportation order on September 7, 2026. This makes Dimino the second foreigner expelled under the country’s strict new deportation framework. The incident has quickly evolved from a local island dispute into a major international news story.

Key Takeaways:

Strict New Rules: Kevin Dimino is the second foreign national ordered out of Thailand under newly implemented deportation regulations.

Kevin Dimino is the second foreign national ordered out of Thailand under newly implemented deportation regulations. Escalating Conflict: The deportation stems from a dispute at a Koh Samui zoo, involving allegations of threats, harassment, and inciting religious divisions.

The deportation stems from a dispute at a Koh Samui zoo, involving allegations of threats, harassment, and inciting religious divisions. Legal Consequences: A local court fined Dimino 5,000 baht for traffic violations, while the government moves forward with his expulsion.

The Koh Samui Incident

The controversy began at the Samui Exotic Park, a zoo managed by Dimino and his Thai wife. Reports indicate that the couple refused entry to Israeli tourists and displayed a Palestinian flag. This initial confrontation rapidly escalated into a heated and public dispute.

Following the zoo incident, both sides leveled accusations of physical assault, threats, and harassment. Local authorities took the matter seriously, investigating Dimino for causing serious public disturbances. Officials accused the French manager of sowing discord and inciting division on racial and religious grounds among tourists.

Furthermore, the Koh Samui Provincial Court found Dimino guilty of violating the Land Traffic Act. He initially faced a 10,000-baht fine. However, because he pleaded guilty, the court reduced his penalty to 5,000 baht. Despite the minor fine, the government viewed his overall conduct as a severe breach of public morals and well-being.

International Attention and Blacklist Status

What started as a local altercation on a popular holiday island is now making international headlines. News outlets worldwide have covered the story, highlighting the tension between the French expat and the Israeli tourists. The dispute also ties into broader global sensitivities, drawing significant media focus.

Under Thai law, Dimino has seven days to appeal the deportation order directly to the Prime Minister. However, since Mr. Anutin serves as both Prime Minister and Interior Minister, legal experts believe a reversal is highly unlikely.

Many are wondering if the French national will be permanently barred from returning to Thailand. When a formal deportation order is issued, it automatically results in the individual being blacklisted.

Current official statements and news reports do not specify the exact length of Dimino’s ban. However, standard Thai immigration rules typically issue bans ranging from five years to a lifetime, depending on the severity of the offense.

This high-profile case highlights Thailand’s recent crackdown on bad behavior by expatriates and tourists. Just days before Dimino’s expulsion, authorities ordered the deportation of an Israeli national, Yaacov Ohayon. Ohayon was involved in a separate conflict on the same island.

The Thai government is sending a clear message to international visitors. If you threaten public safety or create divisions in the community, you will face swift consequences. For Kevin Dimino, his time living and working in the tropical paradise of Koh Samui appears to have come to a sudden end.