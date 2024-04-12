Connect with us

51 Million AT&T Customers Were Affected By AT&T's Data Breach
(CTN News) – As updated information emerges regarding the AT&T breach, it appears that the company has reduced the number of individuals impacted by almost a third, from seventy million to 51 million, compared than the original 70 million.

It also said that it has begun notifying victims of the breach, and that it is offering services for identity theft monitoring and protection to victims.

A threat actor sold a huge database of current and former AT&T customers on a dark web forum in 2021, according to the privacy blog Restore Privacy, for those who may not be familiar with this story.

AT&T claimed that no breach of its systems had taken place, and there was no evidence that this could be its database.

Information about the financial status of the company is not included

Now fast forward to 2024, and a different threat actor has leaked the entire database, prompting the company to adopt the same response as they did in 2018.

At the end of the day, however, after innumerable media publications independently confirmed the authenticity as well as the source of the data, AT&T came clean. Even so, it still was not stated how the database was obtained by the hackers.

However, the company decided to revise the number of individuals affected, with the company reducing the number to 51,226,382. According to the list, there seemed to be many duplicate entries for a number of people on it.

The AT&T breach notification stated that “the type of information exposed varied depending on the individual and account, but could include full names, email addresses, mailing addresses, phone numbers, social security numbers, date of birth, and AT&T account numbers and passcodes,” he explained.

The data appears to have been mined prior to June 2019 to our knowledge and does not include personal financial information or call history. Based on our investigation to date, we believe the data was taken prior to June 2019.”

