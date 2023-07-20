Tesla to Invest $1 Billion in Project Dojo by 2024 for Self-Driving Car Software Development

(CTN News) – Under Elon Musk’s visionary leadership, Tesla plans to invest more than $1 billion in Project Dojo by the end of 2024. Project Dojo is a revolutionary initiative to develop cutting-edge software for self-driving cars using a high-performance supercomputer.

Elon Musk’s Announcement of $1 Billion Investment in Project Dojo

In a conference call with analysts, Elon Musk unveiled Tesla’s ambitious plan to allocate more than $1 billion to Project Dojo. This decision resulted from the immense potential the project holds in processing vast amounts of data, particularly video footage from Tesla vehicles.

Tesla’s Dojo Supercomputer and its Data Processing Capabilities

The Dojo supercomputer, at the heart of Project Dojo, is designed to process massive volumes of data at unprecedented speeds. It is specifically engineered to handle video data collected from Tesla cars equipped with driver assistance software, including Autopilot and the “Full Self Driving Beta” feature. Remarkably, this data accounts for over 300 million miles of driving experience.

Dojo Training Computer Production Commences

In its latest earnings release, Tesla confirmed the commencement of production for the Dojo training computer. This powerful computing system, designed in-house by Tesla, will be crucial in leveraging the vast video data for developing advanced self-driving software.

Impact on Tesla’s Stock Price and Investor Sentiment

The announcement of the substantial investment in Project Dojo had a noticeable impact on Tesla’s stock price. Following the news, Tesla’s shares experienced a 4% postmarket slide, causing concern among investors.

CFO’s Clarification on the Investment Allocation

To clarify the investment, Tesla’s Chief Financial Officer, Zachary Kirkhorn, stated that the $1 billion would be allocated between research and development (R&D) and capital expenditures. He emphasized that this investment aligns with Tesla’s three-year expense outlook.

Tesla’s Existing Supercomputer vs. Dojo Supercomputer

While Tesla owns one of the world’s most powerful supercomputers, GPU-based and developed by Nvidia, the Dojo supercomputer is a game-changer. Unlike the existing system, Dojo will utilize custom-designed chips by Tesla, enhancing its capabilities for handling data-intensive tasks.

Elon Musk’s Statement on Price Cuts Amid Rising Interest Rates

Elon Musk revealed Tesla’s strategy of lowering vehicle prices if interest rates rise. The electric car manufacturer’s approach of slashing prices has proven effective in boosting sales, surpassing profit and revenue expectations during the second quarter.

In conclusion, Tesla’s commitment to investing in Project Dojo demonstrates its unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of self-driving car technology. With the development of the Dojo supercomputer and its unique capabilities, Tesla is poised to lead the industry in autonomous driving advancements, transforming the future of transportation.