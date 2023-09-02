Amazon Loses 1 Medical’s CEO a Year After Acquiring It

(CTN News) – The CEO of One Medical, which Amazon acquired about a year ago and is a primary care provider, Amir Dan Rubin, will be leaving the company at the end of this year.

It is with great regret that I inform you that after six plus years as CEO of One Medical, where he steered the organization to a new level of impact, Amir Dan Rubin has decided to leave the organization later this year,” Neil Lindsay, who leads Amazon Health Services, stated in an internal memo obtained by CNBC.

In the memo, it is stated that Rubin will be replaced by Trent Green, One Medical’s chief operating officer. It was the Washington Post that broke the news of the departure first.

“Trent Rubin is one of the most effective, experienced and values-driven leaders that you will ever come across,” Rubin wrote in another memo to employees.

I am delighted to be a part of One Medical as a part of Amazon, and I am looking forward to all that the company can accomplish going forward.”

In July 2022, Amazon said that it would acquire One Medical for approximately $3.9 billion, the third-largest acquisition in Amazon’s history, as part of a larger push into health care, as part of its deepening push into the market.

It was announced in February that had closed the deal after the Federal Trade Commission decided not to challenge it.

It is not unusual for executives to leave their companies after selling them to Amazon. Rubin’s departure follows a familiar trend. Last September, the co-founders of the prescription drug company PillPack, TJ Parker and Elliot Cohen, announced they would be leaving Amazon four years after the startup was acquired by the company.

Emmett Shear, the CEO of Twitch, resigned from in March and John Mackey, the CEO of Whole Foods, retired from the company last year.

As part of its strategy to establish a strong presence in health care, Amazon has signed deals with One Medical and PillPack, as well as developing its own services. The success of the project has been mixed.

In August last year, Amazon shut down its Care telehealth service as part of broader cost-cutting efforts. An initiative to disrupt health care, known as Haven, was disbanded in 202 as a result of operational issues.

Amazon operates an online pharmacy as well as a virtual health clinic, both of which were recently expanded by the company.

