Connect with us

Business

AbbVie And Coherus Have Settled Their Dispute Over Humira Biosimilar
Advertisement

Business

Cava, The Mediterranean Restaurant Chain, Becomes Public. Restaurants Could Follow Its Lead

Business

BlackRock Plans To File An Application For An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) For Bitcoin

Business

In A $219 Million Deal, TotalEnergies Acquires 17.5% Of NextDecade

Business

Workers Say Starbucks Pride Decorations Were Removed Because Of New Policy

Business

Amazon Is Under Fire For Increasing Seller Fees And Advertising Costs

Business

UnitedHealth, Humana, CVS Shares Suffer From Rising Medical Costs

Business Gaming

U.S. Judge Temporarily Blocks Microsoft-Activision Blizzard $69bln Deal

Tech Business

Where To Start With Online Advertising

Business

Accenture Is Investing $3 Billion In Artificial Intelligence

Business

The Crocs And Taco Bell Collaboration Features Mellow Slides

Business

Bunge Buys Viterra For $18 Billion To Create Agriculture's Biggest Player

Business

In May, Inflation Rose To The Lowest Rate In 2 Years, At 4%

Business

Quirky Cash Cows: 5 Unconventional Investments to Spice Up Your Portfolio

Business

The Rise of 3D E-Commerce: Online Shopping Gets Real with Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality

Business

Finding the Perfect Clothing Manufacturer for Your Small Batch Order

Business News

Trade Setup For Tuesday [June 13]: Top 15 Things To Know Before The Opening Bell

Business

Unique Business Experiment

Business

For $10.5B, Nasdaq Acquires Financial Services Software Company Adenza

Business

A $61 Billion VMware Deal Looks Set To Be Approved By The EU, Sources Say

Business

AbbVie And Coherus Have Settled Their Dispute Over Humira Biosimilar

Published

39 seconds ago

on

AbbVie And Coherus Have Settled Their Dispute Over Humira Biosimilar

(CTN News) – In a statement made on Thursday, Coherus BioSciences said that it has agreed to retract a restraining order against AbbVie after the two companies fought over the terms of launching a lower-priced version of the blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira.

The company announced earlier this month that it would launch a biosimilar version of AbbVie’s Humira, at 85% off the list price of approximately $6,922, and it would partner with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company to sell the drug for $569.27, 85% below its list price.

It was alleged by the company that Coherus was in breach of an older agreement under which it was granted a non-exclusive license to market a biosimilar version of Humira in the United States starting from July 1, 2009.

In order to prevent AbbVie from terminating the licensing agreement, Coherus filed a restraining order against the company in order to prevent from terminating the agreement.

After this, a preliminary injunction was issued against Coherus, which is still in place, though both companies have agreed that AbbVie will not terminate its licensing agreement based on the notice that it received.

In the morning session of trading, the share price of Coherus fell 2.2% from its previous close.

If AbbVie chooses to terminate the licensing agreement, the companies have also agreed that AbbVie will have to serve another notice and give Coherus time to resolve the breach before terminating the agreement.

The reporting was done by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru, and the editing was done by Shinjini Ganguli.

SEE ALSO:

Cava, The Mediterranean Restaurant Chain, Becomes Public. Restaurants Could Follow Its Lead

BlackRock Plans To File An Application For An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) For Bitcoin

Workers Say Starbucks Pride Decorations Were Removed Because Of New Policy
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs