Porsche Cayenne Plunges into Canal After Owner Forgets Parking Brake

BANGKOK – A luxury Porsche Cayenne recently plunged into a deep drainage canal in Samut Prakan province. The shocking incident happened on a quiet Saturday morning in Bang Phli district. The expensive sports utility vehicle is worth about 6 million baht. Sadly, the disaster occurred simply because the driver forgot to engage the parking gear.

The owner had parked the high-end car right outside her own auto parts shop. This shop sits directly across from the large Suvarnabhumi drainage canal in tambon Bang Pla. A nearby CCTV camera captured the exact moment the nightmare began. The video footage clearly showed the driver’s side door was left wide open as the car began to roll.

Key Takeaways

A 6-million-baht Porsche Cayenne rolled into a Bang Phli canal on a quiet Saturday morning.

The vehicle’s owner accidentally failed to put the luxury SUV into the proper parking gear.

CCTV footage caught the car rolling away from an auto parts shop with its door wide open.

As the heavy vehicle moved forward, it quickly picked up speed on the slight incline. The open door meant the owner had no time to jump back inside to hit the brakes. Within seconds, the sleek Porsche splashed heavily into the murky water of the Suvarnabhumi drainage canal. Local residents watched in total shock as the luxury car began to sink.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene shortly after the incident was reported. However, saving a heavy vehicle from a deep canal is never an easy task. A large tow truck and a team of divers were needed to locate the submerged SUV. They worked carefully to attach strong cables to the car’s frame under the water.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Crane Lift Porsche Cayenne From Canal

By the time they pulled the Porsche out, the damage was completely devastating. The muddy water had flooded the expensive leather interior and ruined the complex engine parts. Mechanics say that fixing a flooded luxury car can often cost more than buying a new one. This single moment of forgetfulness has led to an incredible financial loss.

This viral story serves as a harsh warning for every driver on the road today. Modern cars often have electronic shifters that can easily confuse tired or rushed drivers. You must always double-check your dashboard to ensure the vehicle is firmly in park. Also, engaging the emergency handbrake adds a vital layer of extra security.

It only takes one second of distraction to cause a terrible accident like this. Even the most advanced safety features cannot replace basic human attention. Luckily, no one was hurt during this expensive mishap in Samut Prakan. Still, the owner will surely never forget to check her parking gear again.

Trending News: