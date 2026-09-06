Unruly Passenger Gets Duct-Taped to Airplane Seat

FORT WORTH, Texas – An American Airlines flight turned into a scene of pure chaos on Thursday evening. Passengers and crew were forced to physically restrain a violent man mid-flight. They used heavy-duty zip ties and silver duct tape to secure the passenger tightly to his seat. The disturbing incident forced the pilots to make a sudden emergency landing in Maryland.

The flight took off from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport without any obvious problems. American Airlines Flight 618 was heading straight for Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. Travelers expected a normal, quiet evening trip across the country to the East Coast. However, things took a dark turn about two hours into the evening flight.

Key Takeaways

A 67-year-old passenger attacked a fellow flyer and hurled slurs at a flight attendant on an American Airlines flight.

Other travelers and the flight crew used heavy-duty duct tape and zip ties to strap the violent man to his seat.

The flight made an emergency landing in Baltimore, where local police quickly arrested the disruptive individual.

A 67-year-old passenger allegedly began screaming profanities at the people sitting around him. The sudden noise completely shattered the calm atmosphere inside the crowded passenger cabin. The unbelievable scene left everyone on board feeling shocked and deeply rattled by the ordeal.

A Sudden Burst of Violence

The situation quickly went from a loud disruption to a dangerous physical attack. The unruly passenger suddenly lunged at the man seated directly next to him. Witnesses say the attacker grabbed his completely stunned seatmate firmly by the neck. He also reportedly damaged the victim’s computer during the sudden mid-air struggle.

A nearby woman who tried to carefully intervene was also allegedly pushed away. The sudden burst of aggression caught everyone sitting in the surrounding rows completely off guard. A flight attendant quickly stepped in to try and calm the raging passenger down. Instead of relaxing, the man allegedly directed terrible racial and homophobic slurs at her.

The vicious verbal abuse added to the highly tense atmosphere inside the confined airplane cabin. The flight crew realized they needed immediate physical help to keep everyone on board safe. They simply could not handle the violently thrashing individual entirely on their own.

Passengers Step Up to Help

Two brave travelers quickly jumped from their seats to assist the struggling flight crew. Juan Mejia, a retired law enforcement officer, rushed forward to help take down the man. The volunteers worked seamlessly together to pin the violent passenger against his airplane seat. The flight attendants then rapidly provided plastic zip ties and duct tape to secure him.

The men focused strictly on holding the passenger down without causing him any serious injuries. The group wrapped several layers of thick silver duct tape around the man’s body. They secured his wrists, his upper torso, and even his forehead tightly to the chair. This extreme measure was completely necessary to stop the man from biting or hitting anyone.

Photos and videos of the heavily restrained man soon went viral across major social media platforms. The shocking images showed the true intensity of the terrifying mid-air confrontation. The flight crew decided they could not safely continue their journey to New Jersey.

Emergency Landing and Arrest

Pilots quickly contacted air traffic control and diverted the massive aircraft toward Maryland. The plane made a safe emergency landing at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Local police officers were already waiting at the arrival gate when the plane finally parked. The passengers breathed a massive sigh of relief as the aircraft finally touched down safely.

Law enforcement boarded the aircraft and immediately took the duct-taped passenger into official custody. Authorities later identified the 67-year-old man as Arthur Lundeen from Tucson, Arizona. He now faces serious legal trouble, including state charges of second-degree assault and disorderly conduct. The man was released on bond and expects to face a judge later this year.

Federal agents also started reviewing the case to see if stronger federal charges are appropriate. After the police cleared the scene, the flight finally resumed its trip to Newark. American Airlines issued a clear public statement praising their crew and strongly condemning the violence.

A Growing Trend in the Skies

The major airline stressed that the safety of customers and team members remains their top priority. Unfortunately, unruly passenger behavior has remained a consistently stubborn problem since the global pandemic began. Airlines continue to battle against this disturbing trend of bad behavior in the skies. The Federal Aviation Administration continues to aggressively investigate this highly frightening airplane event.

The federal agency can hit disruptive travelers with massive civil penalties reaching up to $40,000. Other passengers on board admitted they felt incredibly shocked and terrified by the intense ordeal. One traveler confessed they had never witnessed anything quite like this terrifying situation before. Thankfully, the quick and decisive actions of fellow travelers prevented anyone from getting seriously hurt.

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