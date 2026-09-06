Pools, Gyms and Sports Clubs in Chiang Rai: Prices and Access Guide

Chiang Rai has fitness options for almost every routine and budget, including affordable city gyms, hotel pools, Muay Thai camps, and full-service sports clubs. You might find a 50-baht day pass at Pro Gym or Combo4 Fitness, while resorts and larger clubs may suit travelers looking for pool access, tennis, or more complete facilities.

The best choice depends on your budget, location, training goals, and whether you need a day pass or a longer membership. This guide looks at Pro Gym, Fitness Combo Gym, Combo4 Fitness, First Serve Sports Club, Riva Vista Resort, The Heritage Chiang Rai, MBT Muaythai Gym, and Tonkhar Muay Thai, with practical details to help you compare them.

Prices, schedules, and access rules can change, especially for hotel pools and sports clubs, so confirm the latest information before visiting. Start by comparing Chiang Rai’s most accessible gyms and their current pass or membership options.

Key Takeaways

Chiang Rai has low-cost gym options, with Pro Gym, Fitness Combo Gym, and Combo4 Fitness listing day passes at 50 baht.

Pro Gym and Combo4 Fitness list monthly memberships at 800 baht, but confirm current rates before joining.

Hotel pools and sports clubs may offer different access rules, so ask about day passes, guest entry, and opening hours.

Muay Thai provides a focused training option; MBT Muaythai Gym welcomes visitors, but verify class schedules and prices.

Choose based on location, equipment, pool access, training goals, and how long you’ll stay.

Gyms, Pools and Sports Clubs in Chiang Rai: Which Option Fits Your Routine?

Chiang Rai offers several ways to stay active, and each suits a different routine. Low-cost neighborhood gyms such as Pro Gym and Combo4 Fitness work well for strength training and flexible visits. Hotel facilities at Riva Vista Resort and The Heritage Chiang Rai provide a quieter setting with pools and wellness amenities, although outside access may be limited. Sports clubs such as First Serve suit visitors seeking more than weights, while MBT Muaythai Gym and Tonkhar Muay Thai offer coached instruction. Short-term travelers usually benefit from day passes, while long-term residents can save with monthly memberships.

Budget City Gyms Near Chiang Rai’s Central Areas

Pro Gym is a practical choice if you want basic weight-training equipment near central Chiang Rai. Listings place it close to the clock tower, on San Khok Chang Road, with hours from 8:00 AM to 11:00 PM. The reported rates are 50 THB for a day pass, 800 THB per month, and 2,000 THB for three months.

Fitness Combo Gym on Ratchayota Road is another low-cost option, with listings showing visits at about 50 THB. Nearby listings for Combo4 Fitness also report a 50 THB visit price and an 800 THB monthly option. Because the names, locations, and hours vary between listings, confirm the details directly before visiting.

These gyms make sense when you need barbells, machines, and a simple place to train without paying resort prices. A day pass suits a traveler staying for only a few days, while the monthly and three-month rates fit longer stays. Treat all quoted prices as reported listing information, not guaranteed current rates.

Hotel Pools and Wellness Facilities for a More Relaxed Workout

Riva Vista Resort Chiang Rai has a fitness center on the second floor of Building 3, next to the lobby. Its official fitness and pool information lists fitness-center hours of 6:00 AM to 9:00 PM and two saltwater pools open from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

The Heritage Chiang Rai offers a Level L pool from 7:00 AM to 9:00 PM, a fitness center from 7:00 AM to 10:00 PM, and a garden jogging track. Its official wellness facilities page provides the listed schedules.

Hotel facilities are convenient for guests who want swimming, light exercise, and recovery in one place. Public gyms usually offer cheaper, more direct access for serious weight training. Before traveling to either resort, ask whether outside guests can buy a pool or gym pass, and confirm any fees, booking rules, and current hours.

Where to Swim and Train at First Serve Sports Club

First Serve Sports Club is listed with gym and swimming options, but check the location before adding it to a Chiang Rai itinerary. The club’s official website gives an address in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, not Chiang Rai. Its official price list is still useful for comparing access costs, especially if you are considering a similar sports club or will be staying near the club.

How to Choose Between a Gym-Only Pass and a Gym-and-Swim Membership

First Serve lists gym access at 1,000 THB per month, swimming membership at 1,200 THB per month, and a gym-and-swim package at 1,800 THB per month. A gym drop-in costs 150 THB, so a monthly gym plan becomes cheaper after your seventh visit. If you train only four or five times during a short trip, paying per visit costs less and avoids an unused membership.

The combined package adds 800 THB to the gym-only price. That difference may make sense if you plan to swim at least several times each month, particularly because the club lists swimming membership at 1,200 THB separately. However, confirm whether the 150 THB drop-in includes pool use. The published gym price does not automatically mean it covers swimming.

Ask yourself four practical questions before paying:

Can you swim confidently without coaching, or do you need to ask about lessons separately?

Will you train often enough to visit at least seven times in a month?

How long will you stay in the area?

Do your preferred training times match the club’s available pool access?

Swimming members reportedly need to reserve a lane in advance, and the club advises callers to check lane availability. Confirm the current pool hours, lane booking process, changing-room access, and guest rules before committing. Also ask whether coaching is included, because a membership does not automatically include lessons.

Longer plans may reduce the average monthly cost. Listed examples include 2,700 THB for three months of gym access, 5,000 THB for six months, and 9,000 THB for 12 months. The gym-and-swim plans list 4,300 THB, 7,800 THB, and 14,800 THB for those same periods. Choose a longer term only if you expect to use the facility consistently.

Train in Chiang Rai With Muay Thai Classes and Local Fight Gyms

Muay Thai is a major part of Chiang Rai’s sports scene because local gyms offer structured training for residents, travelers, and beginners. Unlike a standard fitness gym, each session combines technique, pad work, conditioning, and coaching. You aren’t simply choosing machines or free weights; you’re following a training plan with a coach who corrects your stance, punches, kicks, and footwork.

Most gyms operate Monday through Saturday, with morning and late-afternoon or evening sessions. Sunday closures are common, although some MBT listings show daily access. Confirm the current schedule before visiting.

What to Expect at MBT Muaythai and Tonkhar Muay Thai

MBT Muaythai Gym is near Lan Muang Market, making it a practical option for visitors staying in Chiang Rai city. Its listed group price is 299 THB per session, while a private lesson costs 999 THB. Monthly plans are 3,999 THB for one daily session or 6,999 THB for two daily sessions. The published Monday through Saturday group times are 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. You can also check MBT’s listed class options before contacting the gym.

Tonkhar Muay Thai lists a 250 THB group class and a 500 THB one-day group option. Monthly training costs 3,500 THB for one daily session or 6,000 THB for two. Its listed group sessions run from 7:30 AM to 9:30 AM and 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Monday through Saturday. Some listings place Tonkhar outside central Chiang Rai, so check the exact map location before booking.

Private training times and class structure can change. Ask whether the session includes warmups, pad rounds, sparring, equipment, and stretching.

Comparing Drop-In Prices and Monthly Muay Thai Training

Published and secondary-listing information places Sor Thaweesak at about 250 to 400 THB per drop-in, 1,500 to 2,200 THB weekly, and 4,000 to 6,000 THB monthly. Chiang Rai Muay Thai Gym is listed at roughly 300 to 500 THB per drop-in, 1,800 to 2,500 THB weekly, and 4,500 to 6,000 THB monthly.

These figures are comparison ranges, not guaranteed 2026 rates. Choose a drop-in if you train once or twice. Weekly packages suit frequent visitors, while monthly plans make sense for consistent training. Also compare coaching style, your fitness level, included equipment, and travel time from your accommodation. A cheaper gym can cost more in practice if reaching it requires a long daily ride.

How Much Do Chiang Rai Gym and Sports Club Memberships Cost?

Chiang Rai fitness prices range from simple 50 THB gym visits to premium club fees with much higher upfront costs. Your best choice depends on how often you will train, where you are staying, and whether you need coaching, swimming, or extended opening hours.

A Quick Cost Comparison for Short Visits and Longer Stays

For a one-time workout, start with the lowest-cost options. Pro Gym and Combo4 Fitness list day passes at 50 THB, while published Combo4 Fitness pricing also shows monthly access at about 800 THB. Those rates suit tourists who want basic weights and machines without committing to a membership.

First Serve Sports Club lists a 150 THB gym drop-in, with the published price tied to peak-time access. Its gym membership costs 1,000 THB per month, while the gym-and-swim package costs 1,800 THB per month. The combined plan makes more sense when you expect to train and swim regularly. Check the club’s current price list before visiting, since pool access and lane rules may differ from gym access.

Muay Thai costs more per session because coaching is part of the experience. MBT lists group sessions at 299 THB, with monthly training at 3,999 THB for one daily session. Tonkhar lists group classes at 250 THB and monthly training at 3,500 THB for one daily session. These figures can change, so confirm the schedule, equipment arrangements, and current rates directly.

For longer stays, calculate the break-even point rather than choosing by headline price:

A 50 THB gym pass reaches 800 THB after 16 visits, before transport.

First Serve’s 1,000 THB gym plan becomes more useful if you visit frequently.

Muay Thai memberships may offer better value when you train nearly every day and want regular coaching.

Premium clubs require extra caution. Rajpruek Club’s available membership page shows a 330,000 THB application fee, followed by monthly subscriptions of 2,000 THB for members, 1,000 THB for spouses, and 500 THB per child under 21. However, the page lists membership terms ending December 31, 2024. Verify Rajpruek’s membership details and current 2026 status before relying on those figures.

Transport, included facilities, coaching, and opening hours can matter as much as the fee. A slightly higher membership near your accommodation may cost less overall than a cheap gym requiring daily rides.

How to Pick the Best Fitness Venue in Chiang Rai

The best fitness venue in Chiang Rai depends on your training goal, daily route, and available time. Compare the full cost of access, transport, equipment, and schedule before choosing a membership.

Match the Venue to Your Goal, Location, and Schedule

For independent lifting, a central budget gym such as Pro Gym makes sense. Its location near the clock tower suits visitors staying in central Mueang Chiang Rai, while Fitness Combo Gym and Combo4 Fitness on or near Ratchayota Road may be easier for travelers in Rop Wiang. Check MBT Muaythai Gym’s location and classes if you want structured coaching near Lan Muang Market.

A combined gym and swim routine can suit a sports club such as First Serve, but confirm its location before traveling because the published address is in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, not Chiang Rai. Resort facilities are more convenient when you’re staying on-site. For example, Riva Vista and riverside properties such as The Legend Chiang Rai reduce travel time, although outside access may require advance approval.

Your schedule matters just as much. Match morning lifting, swimming lanes, or Muay Thai sessions with your daily plans, and confirm evening class windows before paying. Sunday hours also vary, so check whether the venue closes or runs a reduced timetable.

What to Bring and Confirm Before Your First Visit

Bring identification, a payment card or cash, workout clothes, indoor shoes, a towel, and a water bottle. Pack swimwear for pool access. Muay Thai beginners should bring hand wraps and gloves, although rental and purchase options vary by gym.

Before you leave, ask whether the venue provides:

Lockers, towels, mats, showers, and changing rooms.

Gloves, wraps, swim equipment, or swim caps.

Lane reservations and pool safety rules.

Air conditioning and suitable ventilation.

English-language support for registration and coaching.

Also confirm cleanliness, crowd levels, payment methods, and whether the venue offers a trial visit or day pass. Before arriving, check Google Maps and the venue’s official page on the same day, since local listings can become outdated.

For memberships, ask about cancellation terms, freezes, guest access, medical forms, safety requirements, and whether the quoted price includes tax or coaching. A short list of questions can prevent an expensive surprise.

Frequently Asked Questions

Prices and access rules can change between listings, so check with each venue before traveling. These answers cover the practical questions visitors often have after comparing Chiang Rai gyms, pools, and sports clubs.

What is the cheapest gym option in Chiang Rai?

Several city gyms list visits at around 50 THB, including Pro Gym, Fitness Combo Gym, and Combo4 Fitness. Pro Gym and Combo4 Fitness also show monthly rates near 800 THB, although current prices may differ.

Before going, confirm the entry fee, available equipment, opening hours, and payment method. Some gyms may accept cash only, while others may change prices or access rules without updating online listings.

Can visitors use hotel swimming pools and fitness centers in Chiang Rai?

Hotel and resort facilities often prioritize registered guests, so outside access isn’t guaranteed. Riva Vista Resort lists a fitness center and two saltwater pools, while The Heritage Chiang Rai lists a pool, fitness center, and garden jogging track. You can compare the facilities listed for The Heritage Chiang Rai, but contact the hotel for current access rules.

Ask about day passes, guest entry, pool rules, booking requirements, and current hours. Also confirm whether a pass covers both the pool and gym, since hotels may price those facilities separately.

Is Chiang Rai a good place to train Muay Thai for beginners?

Yes. Chiang Rai’s Muay Thai gyms welcome beginners, but each gym has a different coaching style and class pace. Before booking, ask about group size, equipment, private lessons, and whether beginners train with experienced students.

Many gyms list separate morning and afternoon or evening sessions. However, schedules, class lengths, and prices can vary between listings, so confirm the current timetable directly. A first visit is a good time to ask whether the class includes gloves, wraps, pad work, conditioning, and sparring.

How much does a Muay Thai class cost in Chiang Rai?

Many drop-in group sessions are listed at about 250 to 500 THB. Private lessons often cost around 500 to 999 THB, depending on the coach and session length.

Monthly packages commonly range from roughly 3,500 to 6,999 THB. The higher rates usually cover two daily sessions, while lower plans may allow one session per day. Public listings for Chiang Rai Muay Thai training show that prices and schedules can differ, so confirm what each package includes.

Are Chiang Rai gyms open on Sundays?

Opening days vary by venue. Listed Muay Thai gyms commonly operate Monday through Saturday and may close on Sunday, while city gyms, hotel facilities, and swimming pools can follow different schedules.

If Sunday is your only training day, check the venue’s latest official listing before planning your workout. Don’t rely on an older map entry, especially for Muay Thai classes and pool access.

Should I buy a day pass or monthly membership in Chiang Rai?

A day pass is usually safer for a short stay or a first visit. A monthly plan may offer better value if you’re staying several weeks, training multiple times per week, or living in Chiang Rai.

Compare more than the advertised price before joining. Check visit limits, included facilities, coaching access, cancellation terms, membership freezes, and whether the plan covers pool use. A low monthly fee has less value if the gym is far from your accommodation or closes during your preferred training hours.