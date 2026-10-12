Bangkok Traffic Alert: 5 Routes to Avoid Near Queen Sirikit

Last Updated on October 12, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – Drivers in the capital should brace for significant delays this week as global finance leaders arrive in the city. The 2026 IMF-World Bank Group Annual Meetings kick off today at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

Running from October 12 to 18, this massive event brings heavy security and special traffic management to downtown Bangkok.

While authorities have not announced full road closures, police warn that VIP motorcades will disrupt normal traffic flow. Commuters traveling through the city center will face sudden halts and heavy congestion. Officials strongly advise residents to plan ahead and skip the roads directly surrounding the conference venue.

Key Takeaways

The IMF-World Bank meetings run from October 12 to October 18 at the Queen Sirikit Centre.

Police urge drivers to avoid five major roads in the downtown area to escape heavy gridlock.

Commuters should use the MRT or BTS Skytrain instead of driving through the city center.

Major Traffic Hotspots to Skip

Traffic police have identified five specific areas where congestion will be the worst. First on the list is Sukhumvit Road, specifically from the Ploenchit Expressway entrance to the Asok Montri Intersection. This stretch includes the busy Nana, Asok, and Phrom Phong neighborhoods where many delegates are staying.

Next, drivers should avoid Ratchadaphisek Road between the Rama IV and Asok Montri intersections. This route runs right past the convention center and Benjakitti Park. Rama IV Road is also on the warning list, particularly the section from the Rama IV Intersection up to the Witthayu Intersection.

Additionally, traffic controls will heavily impact Witthayu Road, which is also known as Wireless Road. You should avoid the stretch running from the Witthayu Intersection down to the Sarasin Intersection. Finally, police advise steering clear of Duang Phitak Road for its entire length on both sides.

Alternative Travel Options and Security

If you must travel through these central business districts, ditch the car and take public transit. The MRT subway system connects directly to the convention center. Getting off at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre station or the Sukhumvit station will save you hours of sitting in traffic.

To further ease the gridlock, the Bangkok government has asked public and private staff to work from home. Government employees will telecommute on October 12, 14, and 15. They also receive a special holiday on October 16. Meanwhile, local authorities have asked private companies in the area to adjust their working hours to keep cars off the streets.

Security around the venue remains extremely tight to protect international leaders and financial executives. Anyone driving from Suvarnabhumi or Don Mueang airports should also expect delays. Routes linking the airports to central hotels will see rolling roadblocks to let official motorcades pass.

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