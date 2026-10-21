Young Chiang Rai Man Found Dead After 3 Day Search

CHIANG RAI – A tragic discovery has recently rocked the local community in Mae Sai. A missing 22-year-old man was found dead in a grassy roadside area. The crime scene was located just before the entrance to the Global House hardware store. Friends of the victim made the heartbreaking discovery themselves.

The young man originally went missing on the night of October 16. Worried friends quickly sprang into action to find him. They officially filed a missing person report with local police on October 17. After that, they spent several days actively searching the surrounding districts.

Key Takeaways:

Missing 22-year-old Saengtip Insaeng was found dead near Mae Sai Global House.

Friends located his hidden body on October 20 after noticing a strange smell.

A broken motorcycle taillight has sparked strong suspicions of a fatal traffic collision.

Eerie Discovery Near Mae Sai

The search took a strange and eerie turn over the weekend. On the night of October 19, frustrated friends made an unusual plea. They jokingly asked the missing man to send a scent if he had passed away. Shockingly, while driving past the grassy area, they suddenly smelled a strong odor.

Because it was late and very dark, fear kept them from stopping. They decided it was simply too dangerous to search the brush at night. However, the determined group returned on the evening of October 20. They checked the roadside grass and tragically found their friend’s lifeless body.

Police Investigate Possible Crash

Officers found official identification documents belonging to a stateless person. The ID named Mr. Saengtip Insaeng, a 22-year-old from the local Pong Pha subdistrict. He lived at 114/1 Moo 12 in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai.

Investigators are now working hard to determine the exact cause of death. Meanwhile, friends remain highly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. They clearly noticed the victim’s motorcycle had a completely shattered taillight. Consequently, they deeply fear a hit-and-run driver or a sudden crash caused his untimely death.

Authorities will continue to carefully examine the motorcycle and the surrounding roadside area. The local community is currently mourning the sudden loss of this young man. Our deepest condolences go out to his grieving family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

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