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Bangkok Police Raid Luxury Home, Seizing 5 Tons of Marijuana

Jeff Tomas
Jeff Tomas - Freelance Journalist
Bangkok Police Raid Luxury Home, Seizing 5 Tons of Marijuana

Last Updated on October 20, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – Authorities have raided a luxury rental home in Bangkok, uncovering a massive illegal cannabis operation. Immigration police and health officials seized over five tons of marijuana buds. The massive stash was hidden inside a spacious three-story property in the Bang Khen district.

The raid took place after nearby residents complained about a strong, lingering smell of cannabis. Neighbors endured the heavy scent for weeks before finally alerting the local authorities. Officers then spent two full months investigating the property before moving in to shut down the illicit business.

Key Takeaways

  • Police seized more than five tons of marijuana hidden in a luxury Bangkok rental home.
  • Five foreign nationals were arrested for sorting and packing the illegal marijuana buds.
  • The operation used a permit for a different province, violating Thai traditional medicine laws.

Inside the house, police discovered a highly organized setup designed for sorting and packing marijuana. The property was outfitted with a custom exhaust pipe system to try and hide the heavy scent. Despite this effort, the pungent smell still managed to reach the surrounding neighborhood.

Black trash bags stuffed with cannabis buds were scattered across all three floors of the home. During the raid, officers arrested one Vietnamese national and four workers from Myanmar. The workers were busy sorting the marijuana buds to prepare them for immediate customer delivery.

Police suspect the Vietnamese man was managing the daily operations like a corporate supervisor. The Myanmar laborers reportedly earned a meager 200 to 300 baht per day for their illegal work.

Authorities noted that a Thai citizen originally signed the lease for the luxury house. However, these foreign nationals had been quietly living and working at the location for over a year.

Bangkok Police Raid Luxury Home, Seizing 5 Tons of Marijuana

Legal Troubles and Next Steps

This massive marijuana business was operating entirely outside of local legal boundaries. Ms. Onanong Srisuwan, a legal officer from the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, explained the violation. She said, processing and selling cannabis requires a strict local permit.

The operators held a license that was valid only for Nong Bua Lamphu province, not Bangkok. Operating without proper local authorization carries a serious penalty under current Thai law. Offenders can face up to one year in prison or a fine of 20,000 baht.

Police are now sending the seized cannabis to a laboratory for detailed scientific testing. Investigators desperately want to determine if the marijuana was grown locally or illegally imported from neighboring countries.

They are also working hard to track down the Thai national who originally rented the property. The investigation is rapidly expanding to find the true masterminds behind this massive five-ton drug network.

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Jeff Tomas
ByJeff Tomas
Freelance Journalist
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Jeff Tomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
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