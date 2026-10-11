Toyota to Resume Full Production After Severe Flood Delays

Last Updated on October 11, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

RAYONG – Toyota Motor Thailand is gearing up to restart its assembly lines after heavy flooding forced a sudden pause. The heavy rains did not flood the car plants themselves, but they created major roadblocks for suppliers. Now, the automaker has announced a clear schedule to get things moving again. This is great news for both workers and customers waiting for their new vehicles.

The initial shutdown started in early October when rising waters hit parts makers hard. The severe weather disrupted vital parts deliveries across Samut Prakan, Chachoengsao, and Chon Buri provinces. Without these essential pieces, the main assembly plants simply could not build cars. Toyota had no choice but to adjust its plans and wait for the roads to clear.

Key Takeaways

Toyota’s Thai plants will reopen in stages between October 14 and October 19.

Flooding in three provinces blocked supply chains, though the main factories remained safe.

The company is actively working with suppliers and offering financial help to affected customers.

Navigating Supply Chain Roadblocks

Modern car manufacturing relies on a steady, daily flow of parts to keep moving. This method is highly efficient, but it means a delay at one supplier can stop an entire factory. In places like the Amata City industrial zone, floodwaters forced many part suppliers to halt work entirely. Since Toyota plants depend on these specific pieces, they had to hit the brakes. Fortunately, the main vehicle factories remained dry and safe throughout the storms.

Company leaders are now closely tracking the recovery of these local parts makers. They want to make sure the supply chain is strong enough to support full production. As the water recedes, cleanup efforts at the supplier factories are moving quickly. This steady progress has finally allowed Toyota to announce firm reopening dates for its main sites.

Reopening Dates and Customer Care

The factories will reopen in a careful, step-by-step process to ensure a smooth restart. The Samrong plant will be the first to turn its lights back on, opening on October 14. Shortly after, the Gateway plant will follow suit and resume operations on October 16. Finally, the Ban Pho facility is scheduled to open its doors on October 19. This staggered approach gives suppliers enough time to catch up with orders.

Naturally, this brief shutdown will cause a slight delay for customers waiting for new cars. Toyota knows this is frustrating and promises to keep buyers fully informed. Dealerships will reach out to affected customers soon to provide updated delivery times. Furthermore, Toyota is offering special discounts on repairs for cars damaged by the floods, along with loan refinance options to help families recover.

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