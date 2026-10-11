Automotive

Toyota to Resume Full Production After Severe Flood Delays

Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn
Thanawat Chaiyaporn
Toyota to Resume Full Production Thailand

Last Updated on October 11, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

RAYONG – Toyota Motor Thailand is gearing up to restart its assembly lines after heavy flooding forced a sudden pause. The heavy rains did not flood the car plants themselves, but they created major roadblocks for suppliers. Now, the automaker has announced a clear schedule to get things moving again. This is great news for both workers and customers waiting for their new vehicles.

The initial shutdown started in early October when rising waters hit parts makers hard. The severe weather disrupted vital parts deliveries across Samut Prakan, Chachoengsao, and Chon Buri provinces. Without these essential pieces, the main assembly plants simply could not build cars. Toyota had no choice but to adjust its plans and wait for the roads to clear.

Key Takeaways

  • Toyota’s Thai plants will reopen in stages between October 14 and October 19.
  • Flooding in three provinces blocked supply chains, though the main factories remained safe.
  • The company is actively working with suppliers and offering financial help to affected customers.

Navigating Supply Chain Roadblocks

Modern car manufacturing relies on a steady, daily flow of parts to keep moving. This method is highly efficient, but it means a delay at one supplier can stop an entire factory. In places like the Amata City industrial zone, floodwaters forced many part suppliers to halt work entirely. Since Toyota plants depend on these specific pieces, they had to hit the brakes. Fortunately, the main vehicle factories remained dry and safe throughout the storms.

Company leaders are now closely tracking the recovery of these local parts makers. They want to make sure the supply chain is strong enough to support full production. As the water recedes, cleanup efforts at the supplier factories are moving quickly. This steady progress has finally allowed Toyota to announce firm reopening dates for its main sites.

Reopening Dates and Customer Care

The factories will reopen in a careful, step-by-step process to ensure a smooth restart. The Samrong plant will be the first to turn its lights back on, opening on October 14. Shortly after, the Gateway plant will follow suit and resume operations on October 16. Finally, the Ban Pho facility is scheduled to open its doors on October 19. This staggered approach gives suppliers enough time to catch up with orders.

Naturally, this brief shutdown will cause a slight delay for customers waiting for new cars. Toyota knows this is frustrating and promises to keep buyers fully informed. Dealerships will reach out to affected customers soon to provide updated delivery times. Furthermore, Toyota is offering special discounts on repairs for cars damaged by the floods, along with loan refinance options to help families recover.

Trending News:

Why So Many Thais Prefer Toyota Rent a Car Services

Chiang Rai Police Intercept Toyota Commuter Vans Transporting Drugs

Online Car Buying: How to Buy a Car Online for Your Wife’s Birthday and Have It Delivered to Your Door
Recovering a Flooded Car: What to Do First, Safely and Without Starting It
Dongfeng 007 Buyer’s Guide (2025): Range, Price, Pros, Cons
Huawei Backs Away From Aito EV Angering Buyers
Chery Master Pakistan Rolls Out Tiggo 7 PHEV to Lead Eco-Friendly Hybrid Push
Share This Article
Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn
ByThanawat Chaiyaporn
Follow:
Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn is a dynamic journalist with a keen eye for the intersection of global tech trends, regional realities, and world events. Tan's reporting demystifies complex topics for everyday readers, advocating for equitable tech access in rural communities.
Previous Article Police Arrest Foreign Luxury Home Owners in Bangkok Police Arrest 11 Foreign Luxury Home Owners in Bangkok
Next Article Toyota Leads Thailand's Car Market Why Toyota Leads Thailand’s Car Market
SOi Dog FOundation

Trending News

Xizang, China Leads the Way in Substainable Green Energy
China’s Green Paradox: Clean Power Collides With A Weak Grid
China
Bangkok Readies for IMF Global Financial Leaders Summit
What the IMF and World Bank Meetings in Thailand Involve
Finance
Flood Payment
Checking Your Flood Payment Status Step by Step
Finance
Toyota Leads Thailand's Car Market
Why Toyota Leads Thailand’s Car Market
Automotive
Police Arrest Foreign Luxury Home Owners in Bangkok
Police Arrest 11 Foreign Luxury Home Owners in Bangkok
Bangkok News
Hail in Thailand
Hail in Thailand: Why It Forms and Where It Falls
Weather
Thailand Hosts IMF and World Bank
Thailand Hosts IMF and World Bank Amid Flood Recovery
Business
Medical Teams Sent Door to Door Post-Flood in Bangkok
Medical Teams Sent Door to Door Post-Flood in Bangkok
Bangkok News
Thailand Social Security Board Elections
Thailand Social Security Board Elections: How Voting Works
Politics
Thailand RSV Outbreak
Thailand RSV Outbreak: 8,578 Cases: Infant Risks Explained
Health

Make Optimized Content in Minutes

rightblogger

Download Our App

Download Our App
Add as preferredsource on Google