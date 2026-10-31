Road Deaths in Thailand: Police Data vs. WHO Estimates

The figures for Thailand’s road deaths can range from 5,480 to 18,218, depending on the year and how deaths are counted. The Royal Thai Police recorded 5,480 deaths in 2024, while the World Health Organization estimated 18,218 for 2021.

Those numbers describe different years and different counting systems, so they can’t be read as a single year-to-year trend. To understand what each figure shows, start with the source, year, and type of count behind it.

Key Takeaways

The Royal Thai Police recorded 5,480 road deaths in 2024, according to Thailand’s Statistical Yearbook 2025.

WHO estimated 18,218 Thai road deaths for 2021, while the reported total for that year was 16,957.

These figures cover different years and counting methods, so they don’t show whether deaths rose or fell.

For a valid comparison, identify the source, year, and whether each figure is recorded or modelled.

Thailand’s road death figures explained offers more context on how different sources count fatalities.

Road Deaths in Thailand: What the Latest Numbers Really Show

Thailand’s latest police total and the WHO’s latest available estimate describe different years and different counting systems. The National Statistical Office’s Statistical Yearbook Thailand 2025 lists 2024 figures from the Royal Thai Police. The WHO Thailand profile reports figures for 2021, so neither set should be presented as a direct update of the other.

Year and source Type of count Road deaths 2024, Royal Thai Police, listed in the Statistical Yearbook Thailand 2025 Recorded 5,480 2021, WHO Thailand profile Reported 16,957 2021, WHO Thailand profile Modelled estimate 18,218 (95% confidence interval: 16,787 to 19,649)

What Thailand’s 2024 police figures include

The National Statistical Office’s yearbook lists 5,480 road deaths recorded by the Royal Thai Police in 2024. The same table reports 57,057 crashes, 3,664 serious injuries, and 27,656 slight injuries. These are separate totals, so the injury figures should not be combined with the death count.

The 5,480 figure is a police-recorded count for 2024. It gives readers a clear annual baseline from the police series, but it doesn’t tell us how many deaths the WHO would estimate for that same year. Holiday-period reports also use their own time frames. For example, Thailand’s Seven Dangerous Days road death toll describes a limited period, not a full-year total.

Why WHO lists both reported and modelled deaths

In the WHO’s Thailand profile, reported deaths are the fatalities included in the country’s submitted count for 2021. Modelled deaths are WHO’s statistical estimate for that year, produced to account for gaps or differences in national reporting and support comparisons between countries. The WHO road safety profile for Thailand lists 16,957 reported deaths and estimates 18,218.

The estimate’s 95% confidence interval runs from 16,787 to 19,649. In plain language, the interval shows the uncertainty around the modelled figure; it isn’t another observed death count. The reported total and estimate therefore answer related but different questions, and each needs its label.

Most importantly, 18,218 is a WHO estimate for 2021, not a Thai police count and not a 2024 or 2025 total. Comparing it directly with the 5,480 police-recorded deaths in 2024 would mix both the year and method. Keep the source, year, and count type beside every figure to avoid suggesting a trend the data cannot establish.

Why Thailand’s Road Death Counts Can Look So Different

The gap between Thailand’s police total and the WHO estimate can look startling, but the numbers come from different data products. The Royal Thai Police figure is a recorded annual total. The WHO figure is a statistical estimate for a different year, produced for broader comparison. Neither number should be treated as a corrected version of the other.

Police records and WHO estimates answer different questions

The National Statistical Office’s yearbook attributes its annual accident series to the Royal Thai Police. Its 2024 total of 5,480 deaths is a police-recorded count for that year. The WHO’s Thailand profile, by contrast, lists 16,957 reported deaths and a modelled estimate of 18,218 for 2021.

A reported figure and an estimate have different roles. Police records show the total entered in that reporting system. WHO’s modelled estimate supports comparisons across countries and accounts for differences in available data. The WHO global road safety report describes the broader international reporting context.

The two headline numbers also refer to different years. Even if both sources covered the same year, their distinct methods would still matter. An individual incident report, such as this account of a fatal motorcycle crash in Thailand, documents a specific event; it doesn’t reconcile national totals.

What the available data can’t establish

The sources used here don’t provide an equivalent, reconciled 2024 public-health count to compare with the police total. As a result, they don’t establish the exact size of any difference between police records and health-system data for 2024. They also don’t show why the 2021 reported total and WHO estimate differ by 1,261 deaths.

That limit matters when interpreting the figures. Avoid assigning the gap to undercounting, late reporting, or a particular definition unless a source documents that cause. The available figures support a comparison of source, year, and count type, but not a precise explanation for the difference.

A quick checklist for reading road death figures

Before quoting a road death statistic, check four details:

Year: Does the number cover 2021, 2024, or another period?

Does the number cover 2021, 2024, or another period? Source: Did the police, a health agency, or an international organization produce it?

Did the police, a health agency, or an international organization produce it? Definition: What deaths and reporting period does the source include?

What deaths and reporting period does the source include? Status: Is it a reported or recorded total, or a modelled estimate?

Keep those details beside the number whenever you use it. That simple habit prevents a police record for one year from being presented as directly comparable to a WHO estimate for another.

Has Thailand’s Road Death Toll Gone Down?

The latest police figures show a year-over-year decline: Thailand recorded fewer road deaths in 2024 than in 2023, using the figures in the same edition of the statistical yearbook. That supports a limited conclusion about the police series, but it does not establish a decline in WHO estimates or prove a long-term trend.

Police data show a decline from 2023 to 2024

Thailand’s Statistical Yearbook 2025 lists 5,854 road deaths in 2023 and 5,480 in 2024, with both figures attributed to the Royal Thai Police. That is 374 fewer recorded deaths, a decrease of about 6.4% year over year. The National Statistical Office’s 2025 yearbook provides the police series for 2015 through 2024.

This is the fairest comparison available here because both annual totals come from the same source and edition. It shows a decrease within the police-recorded data, not a full picture of every road death in Thailand. Individual crash reports, such as accounts of fatal motorcycle crashes in Thailand, describe specific incidents rather than the national annual trend.

Why the 2023 figure depends on the yearbook edition

The 2023 total changed between editions. The Statistical Yearbook Thailand 2024 listed 5,793 police-reported deaths for 2023, while the 2025 edition gives 5,854 for that same year. The newer edition therefore revised the earlier value upward by 61.

When quoting the 2023 figure, name the yearbook edition used. For example, write that the 2025 edition reports 5,854 deaths in 2023, rather than combining 5,793 from one edition with 5,480 from another without explaining the revision. Otherwise, readers may mistake a change in the published figure for a change in the underlying year-to-year trend.

The consistent comparison is 5,854 for 2023 and 5,480 for 2024, both from the 2025 edition.

What the decline does not tell us

The police-series drop does not show that WHO’s modelled estimate also fell. WHO’s figures cited here cover 2021, when it estimated 18,218 deaths; they are not a comparable estimate for 2023 or 2024. Comparing that estimate with the police totals would mix different years and counting methods.

Nor do two annual police figures establish a long-term decline. They show that the 2024 count was lower than the 2023 count in the 2025 yearbook. To assess a longer pattern, readers need a consistent series across multiple years, with any revisions and changes in data collection made clear.

What the Headline Totals Leave Out About Road Risk

A national death total shows the scale of road fatalities, but it can’t explain who died, where crashes happened, or what caused them. Those questions require breakdowns by road-user type, age, province, vehicle, and crash cause, with a source and year attached to every figure.

Why one total can’t describe risk

The police count and WHO estimate discussed above don’t identify which groups face the greatest risk. Even when a source offers a category breakdown, readers need clear labels and definitions to interpret it. The available WHO profile excerpt doesn’t include legible labels for its road-user categories, so its percentages can’t safely be assigned to specific groups.

The same caution applies to age, location, vehicle type, and crash cause. A national total alone can’t show whether fatalities cluster in a particular province or among a certain age group. Nor do the sources cited here verify specific causes, helmet-use rates, or vehicle shares. Those details shouldn’t be inferred from familiar road-safety claims.

What to look for in detailed data

To answer these questions, look for official tables or reports from the relevant Thai authorities, including police records and road-safety agencies. Thailand’s crash data collection system, described in a report by the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, provides background on how police record crash information.

For each breakdown, check the year, source, category labels, and scope. A report may count crashes, people injured, or deaths, and those measures aren’t interchangeable. A holiday campaign report, for instance, covers a limited period rather than the full year; Thailand’s Songkran 2025 road safety figures should be read within that time frame.

Comparisons also need consistent categories and periods. If one report groups vehicle occupants differently from another, or covers a campaign while another covers a calendar year, the figures may not be directly comparable.

When a breakdown isn’t available or clearly labeled, treat that as an evidence gap, not proof that a risk is absent. The headline totals establish how many deaths a source recorded or estimated; detailed, well-labeled data are needed to explain how those deaths are distributed and what may have contributed to them.

How to Put Thailand’s Road Death Figures in Context

A death count and a death rate describe different things. The count reports how many people died during a period; the rate adjusts that count for population size, making comparisons between places or years more meaningful when the data use consistent methods.

What a rate per 100,000 people tells you

The WHO estimated Thailand’s 2021 road death rate at 25.4 deaths per 100,000 people, based on its modelled estimate of 18,218 deaths. The rate expresses the estimated toll relative to the population, rather than giving another count of fatalities. WHO also describes the estimate as about 50 deaths a day. Its Thailand road safety information identifies the year and basis for those figures.

A per-capita rate can help compare populations of different sizes, but it doesn’t remove differences in data collection. To compare rates across years, use figures produced for matching years and methods. The available sources do not verify a 2024 WHO rate for Thailand, so the 2021 rate shouldn’t be described as current or applied to the 2024 police count.

Why the daily averages are not directly comparable

The Royal Thai Police recorded 5,480 road deaths in 2024. Dividing that count by 366 days gives an average of about 15 recorded deaths per day. WHO’s estimate of 18,218 deaths in 2021 works out to about 50 estimated deaths per day.

Those averages come from different years and different systems. One is calculated from a police-recorded annual total; the other comes from a WHO modelled estimate. They are not an apples-to-apples comparison and don’t show that daily deaths fell from 50 to 15. A report of a fatal pickup crash in Chiang Rai describes an individual event, while annual totals and rates summarize broader populations.

When citing either daily average, keep its year, source, and status attached. That helps readers distinguish the scale of the figures without mistaking unlike measures for a trend.

Frequently Asked Questions

These answers clarify what the figures show, and where the available data stop short.

How many people died on Thailand’s roads in 2024?

The Royal Thai Police recorded 5,480 road deaths in 2024, according to the Statistical Yearbook Thailand 2025. This is a police-series figure, not a WHO estimate.

Why does WHO give a higher number than the police?

The figures cover different years and use different methods. WHO’s estimate is for 2021, while the police count covers 2024, so the figures don’t show a direct gap for the same year. The available sources don’t establish that either number is wrong or determine the exact difference between the systems.

What is WHO’s latest road death estimate for Thailand?

The latest available WHO profile cited here gives a modelled estimate of 18,218 deaths for 2021, with a 95% confidence interval of 16,787 to 19,649. The profile also lists 16,957 reported deaths for that year; that reported figure is separate from WHO’s estimate. The WHO Thailand road safety profile provides the country figures.

Did road deaths in Thailand fall in 2024?

The 2025 yearbook’s police series lists 5,480 deaths in 2024, down from 5,854 in 2023, a decrease of about 6.4%. The 2023 figure differs from the 5,793 reported in the earlier 2024 yearbook, so comparisons should use figures from the same edition.

Is there a confirmed 2025 annual total?

The available sources don’t establish a full-year official total for 2025. Interim reports cover limited periods, and older estimates refer to different years or methods, so neither should be presented as a confirmed 2025 annual count.

Conclusion

Thailand’s road death figures only make sense when readers keep the year, source, and statistic type together. The Royal Thai Police recorded 5,480 deaths in 2024, as listed in the Statistical Yearbook Thailand 2025. Separately, WHO estimated 18,218 deaths in 2021, with a reported total of 16,957 for that year. The WHO Thailand road safety profile identifies those figures as 2021 data.

These totals shouldn’t be combined or treated as competing counts for the same period. The WHO estimate doesn’t replace the 2024 police record, and the police total doesn’t update WHO’s 2021 estimate. Before repeating a headline figure, check the original source, the year it covers, and whether it is recorded, reported, or modelled. For yearbook statistics, check the edition too, since published figures can be revised. This context keeps the numbers accurate and prevents an invalid comparison from being presented as a trend.