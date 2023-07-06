The Toyota Battery Breakthrough Could Boost Electric Cars

(CTN News) – Toyota has made a technological breakthrough that could enable it to reengineer cars in the future by reducing battery weight, size, and cost by half.

The world’s second largest carmaker is already in the process of introducing cars using advanced solid-state batteries by 2025, which offer a number of advantages over liquid-based batteries in terms of power and cost.

It was announced Tuesday that a Japanese company had simplified the production of materials used in the manufacture of electric cars, hailing the discovery as a significant advance that will allow charging time to be cut in half as well as increase the range of the vehicles.

In the development of both our liquid and solid state batteries, we aim to drastically change the situation in which current batteries are too big, heavy, and expensive, said Keiji Kaita, president of the Japanese automaker’s research and development centre for carbon neutrality. In terms of potential, we will aim to halve all of these factors as much as possible.

A professor of business economics at the University of Birmingham, David Bailey, believes that if Toyota’s claims are true, it could be a very significant step forward for the future of electric vehicles in the future.

A breakthrough is often made at the prototype stage, but then scaling it up to a larger scale becomes a challenge,” he said. I think it can be called the holy grail of battery cars if it’s a true breakthrough, a game changer that could change the world forever.”

He said that the company had developed ways to make batteries more durable and believes that it could now manufacture solid-state batteries with a range of 1,200km (745 miles) and be able to charge them in 10 minutes or less.

As early as 2027, Toyota will be able to manufacture solid-state batteries to power electric cars, according to the Financial Times, which first reported on Toyota’s claims about its breakthrough in electric vehicles.

It has been widely observed that solid-state batteries have the potential to transform the electric vehicle industry, offering the potential to reduce charging times, increase capacity, and reduce the fire risks typically associated with lithium-ion batteries, which use liquid electrolytes to maintain their charge.

As a result, solid-state batteries have traditionally been more expensive and harder to manufacture, therefore, their commercial application has been limited.

Toyota has said that it believes it will be able to simplify the production process, potentially making solid-state batteries easier to produce than lithium-ion ones in the future.

The Japanese carmaker has been viewed as something of a laggard in the field of electric vehicles, compared to its rivals on the market. It was announced last June that it was recalling 2,700 of its first electric vehicles, as it was concerned that the wheels could come loose.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) banned adverts from Toyota and Hyundai last month for exaggerating the speed at which electric cars can be charged and misleading consumers about the availability of rapid charging points across the UK and Ireland.

