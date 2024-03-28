Over 118K Subarus Are Recalled For Airbag Deployment Problems

(CTN News) – The federal safety regulator has ordered Subaru to recall more than 118,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to an issue that could prevent airbags from deploying during a crash in the event of a collision.

As a result of a capacitor cracking and shorting out in the sensors installed in the Occupant Detection System (ODS) of some Outback and Legacy vehicles manufactured between 2020 and 2022, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is recalling these vehicles.

As a result of the problem, the NHTSA warned that in the event of a crash, the passenger’s front airbag won’t deploy.

During the warranty period, the dealer will Subaru replace these sensors on the front passenger seat for free. There will be a letter mailed to owners on May 21 informing them of the safety risk and a second letter when the fix to the problem is available, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

As a result of this recall, there have been a number of others that have been issued recently across the industry as well.

As of last week, Stellantis Subaru recalled a total of around 286,000 vehicles because of concerns that the side airbag inflators in the cars could rupture, resulting in the side airbags inflating, which could lead to serious injuries for the drivers.

Last week, the U.S. government issued recalls for over 147,000 electric vehicles from Hyundai and Kia because of damaged charging units in those Subaru vehicles.

General Motors recalled approximately 820,000 pickups across North America earlier this month due to the possibility that the tailgates could unlatch and open unexpectedly.

As part of a separate Subaru recall, Carfax recently revealed that 3.7 million vehicles were still on the road with “park outside” recalls as of January of this year.

Accordingly, the number of cars recalled nationwide since May 2023 has increased by 40% compared to May 2022. In some areas, almost twice as many cars are being recalled for the problem of damaged parking outside due to defects in the parking outside system.

