Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 Does 0-60 In Just 1.66 Seconds

(CTN News) – The Dodge Hemi V8 muscle car has recently been on a farewell tour. Limited editions with callback paint colors and retro liveries that recall muscle-packed Dodges of the past have been built as “last call” versions of the Charger and Challenger.

It is getting ready to end the car design world with a bang, with the 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170, a car that can even outrun a Tesla Model S Plaid with a time of 1.66 seconds from 0-60 mph.

A considerable amount of work has been performed by Dodge’s engineers under that bulging “Air-Grabber” hood in comparison with lesser Demons.

With the new supercharger, there is a bigger throttle body and a pulley, which increases boost pressure by 40 percent.

You will get the best results by feeding it E85 (a blend of 85 percent ethanol and 15 percent gasoline); on this fuel, the Demon 170 generates an incredible 1,025 horsepower (764 kW) and 945 lb-ft (1,281 Nm). Using E10 fuel, the engine will generate 900 hp (671 kW) and 810 lb-ft (1,098 Nm).

The driveline of the car has been strengthened through the addition of a stronger rear differential, prop shaft, and half shafts, as well as special drag tires that are street-legal.

Air from the air conditioning system can even serve as a cooling medium for the supercharger intercooler, since cold, dense air contains more oxygen than hot air.

Adaptive dampers, which assist with weight transfer, also improve drag strip performance.

Additionally, Dodge says that its TransBrake 2.0 has torque-shaping capabilities, a technology widely used in drag racing. This allows the driver to dial in preset torque limits with easier driver interaction.

As a result of these modifications, the Demon 170 is impressively fast on the drag strip. Dodge has had its quarter-mile time formally certified by the National Hot Rod Association at 8.91 seconds elapsed with a speed of 151.17 mph (243 km/h), which makes it faster than even a Model S Plaid, which can slip below 2 seconds on the drag strip.

A violation letter was also sent to Dodge for running a quarter-mile time under nine seconds without a rollcage or parachute, according to the National Hot Rod Association.

A new standard, a new benchmark of ‘factory-crazy’ performance was reached by removing all the governors in honor of the end of the HEMI muscle-car era. The Dodge Hellcat shocked the world in 2015.

In 2018, the 840-hp Demon stunned the world, and now the 1,025-hp Demon 170 will shock the world once again. It is the world’s first sustainable-energy, eight-second, factory-production, street-legal muscle car.”

A total of 3,300 Demon 170s will be produced by Dodge, 3,000 for the United States and 300 for Canada. A street-legal drag-racing car starts at $96,666, and buyers must sign a waiver acknowledging they have just purchased a street-legal vehicle.

Stay tuned tomorrow for a first look at a new Dodge that is both cheaper and more fuel efficient.

