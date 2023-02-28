Connect with us

News

Turkey Earthquake Causes $34bn in Damage, Says World Bank
Advertisement

News

"Miss Millionaire Asia" The First Female Contest In Thailand To Win Prizes Above 25 Million Baht

News

Lucky Numbers For This Draw 1/3/66 In The Chinese Calendar From Every Workplace

News Health World News

Big Pharma Keeps Life Saving Cystic Fibrosis Drug From Poor Nations

News

Unveiling the Latest Updates on Pokémon Games: Scarlet, Violet, Teal, Mask, Indigo Disk, and Date DLC

News

Germany Plans To Simplify Visa Application Process For Indian IT Workers

News

Hong Kong Model Abby Choi's Ex-Husband And In-laws Appear In Court

News News Asia

Severed Head of Hong Kong Actress Abby Choi Found in Soup Pot

News Tourism

Passengers at Thailand's Don Mueang Airport Complain Over Long Security Lines

News

Why is Google Doodle Honouring Didi Kempot?

News

World's biggest Gambling hub Macau Drops COVID Mask Requirements for Most Locations

News

UK Imposes Export and Import Bans on Russia in Response to Ukraine Invasion

News

Angry Farmers Demand Answers as 100 Million Baht Goes Missing from Agricultural Cooperative

News

Why Thailand is a More Attractive Tourist Destination than Vietnam

News Asia News

Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.1 Shakes Hokkaido In Japan

News World News

G20 2023: China Refuses To Condemn Russia's Ukraine Invasion

News

Sarawak's Teen Pregnancy Rate Has Decreased Since 2016

News

French President Macron To Visit China For Russia-Ukraine Peace

News

Snowstorm Hits The Los Angeles Area, Knocking Out Power To Thousands

News News Asia Tourism

Vietnam Targets Only 8 Million Foreign Arrivals as Thailand's Tourism Explodes

News

Turkey Earthquake Causes $34bn in Damage, Says World Bank

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Turkey Earthquake Causes $34bn in Damage, Says World Bank

(CTN News) – According to a World Bank estimate, the earthquake that struck Turkey earlier this month caused $34 billion in damage. This figure reflects the magnitude of the physical destruction inflicted by the earthquake.

Residential structures, schools, hospitals, and public infrastructure were all damaged or destroyed in the February 6 earthquake and its aftershocks, and the World Bank estimated on Monday that it might cost up to $68 billion to rebuild in the 11 provinces hit hardest by the disaster.

The Bank says more than 105,000 structures have been severely damaged or destroyed.

Turkey’s high susceptibility to earthquakes and the need to increase resilience in public and private infrastructure are underscored by this tragedy, says World Bank country director Humberto Lopez.

Being one of the most in-depth examinations of the aftermath of the greatest earthquake to hit Turkey in over a century, the World Bank research emphasizes the tremendous extent of the disaster and the necessity of rebuilding.

According to the World Bank, the earthquake in Turkey and Syria killed around 50,000 people and left over 1.25 million without a house.

The earthquake has risen to prominence on the Turkish political agenda. The administration of Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been under fire for its handling of the disaster at first, then again in 2018 for an amnesty program that pardoned millions of building code violations.

Meanwhile, pro-government media in Turkey have been critical of mayors in cities where the opposition party is in charge, saying they haven’t done enough to safeguard structures in an earthquake-prone region.

 

According to the World Bank, the extraordinary intensity of the quake, its shallow depth, and a “possible lack of code compliance” with Turkey’s norms for the design and maintenance of buildings all contributed to the severity of the damage.

With an estimated $18 billion in damages, residential properties have taken the biggest financial impact, followed by $9.7 billion in losses for non-residential buildings and $6.4 billion in infrastructure losses.

Turkey earthquake damages amount to 4% of GDP, says World Bank

Preliminary estimates suggest that at least 15 hospitals have sustained moderate to severe damage. Damage to about 190 historic structures ranged from moderate to severe, necessitating expensive and specialized restoration efforts.

The World Bank estimates that the total cost to Turkey’s GDP was around 4% in 2021; this number could rise when secondary variables, such as greater material and labor costs, are factored in.

Rebuilding Turkey’s earthquake-devastated areas could cost up to $100bn, say experts

The southern province of Hatay in Turkey was affected particularly hard. Around 42% of the total value of homes in the region were lost to damage, while the “damage ratio” for commercial and institutional structures was 40% and for infrastructure, it was 34%, according to the World Bank.

Experts suggest it could take much longer than a year to restore the extensive area devastated by the earthquake, despite Erdoan’s promises to do so within a year.

Some experts and municipal officials have estimated that the expenditures may reach $100 billion, and it will be required for officials to first determine how many structures need to be demolished before developing comprehensive rebuilding plans and bringing in the necessary workers and equipment.

Related CTN News:

China Plan’s to Stifle Elon Musk’s Starlink With 13,000 Satellites

Australia Eases Thailand’s Concerns Over Nuclear Submarines

Democratic-led States Sue FDA Over Abortion Pill Restrictions
Related Topics:
Continue Reading