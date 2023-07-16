Hyundai Introduces The N Performance Variant Of Its Ioniq 5

(CTN News) – Compared to gear-shifting gas vehicles, electric vehicles are not often thought of as fun to drive, but Hyundai is working to bridge this gap with its upcoming Ioniq 5 N model.

The automaker has handed off its popular crossover EV to its “N” subbrand, which is giving it a virtual eight-speed transmission and the capacity of up to 478kW (the equivalent of 641 horsepower).

A new dual-clutch transmission, known as “e-shift,” is designed to give the 2024 Ioniq 5 N the feeling of driving an internal combustion engine vehicle without emitting any emissions.

You can simulate gear shifting by adjusting the torque output on the dual motors, as well as hear jolts and fake engine noises that will help you imagine that you are firing pistons on a racetrack. If you miss the timing, the system will punish you with the feeling of a cutoff.

The auto industry is moving toward more electric vehicles, and automakers are seeking ways to entice motor enthusiasts to embrace the future and let go of their enthusiasm for internal combustion engines.

For example, Ford made a six-speed manual gearbox for a one-of-a-kind electric Mustang, and Jeep’s Magneto EV concept features a full-shift experience as well.

It should be noted that Toyota is actively developing its own “manual” system for EVs, which, like the Ioniq 5 N, appears to be unhappy if the driver fumbles with the controls.

In addition to its RN22e (a modified Ioniq 6) and N Vision 74, Hyundai has developed other electric performance N vehicles as concepts.

Also, the company is developing a production Kona N EV, which runs on a separate platform from the E-GMP platform used in the Ioniq.

While the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N does not use the automaker’s newly announced Integrated Modular Architecture (IMA) EV platform, it carries 84kWh of usable battery energy as opposed to the standard’s 77.4kWh.

Hyundai lists that the N supports 350kW charging; however, its other vehicles are not capable of charging that fast, despite the fact that their platforms are shared. According to the automaker, the battery of the N can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes.

As for other features, the Ioniq 5 N has the same features as the regular version, including the vehicle-to-load (V2L) system that converts your vehicle into a large battery bank.

There is no word yet on the range of the Ioniq 5 N, but based on the surprisingly low range of Hyundai’s sister company’s Kia EV6 GT performance trim, long trips should not be anticipated.

